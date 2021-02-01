Global Food-Grade Phosphate Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Food-Grade Phosphate report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Food-Grade Phosphate market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Food-Grade Phosphate:

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa

AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc. The top ten of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Food-Grade Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million USD in 2024, from 2330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.