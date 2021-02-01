Categories
Global Food-Grade Phosphate Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Food-Grade Phosphate

Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Food-Grade Phosphate report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Food-Grade Phosphate market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Food-Grade Phosphate:

  • Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • ICL PP
  • Innophos
  • Budenheim
  • Xingfa Chemicals Group
  • Blue Sword Chemical
  • Prayon
  • Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem
  • Chengxing Industrial Group
  • Hens
  • Chuandong Chemical
  • Mianyang Aostar
  • Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research & Design Institute
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Thermphos
  • Nippon Chemical
  • Tianrun Chemical
  • Huaxing Chemical
  • Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Chemical
  • Fosfa
  • AsiaPhos
  • Mexichem
  • Fosfitalia
  • Tianjia Chem
  • RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

    Food-Grade Phosphate Market Types

  • STPP
  • SHMP
  • SAPP
  • TSPP
  • Other

    Food-Grade Phosphate Market Applications:

  • Meat
  • Seafood
  • Beverage
  • Other

    Food-Grade Phosphate industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).
  • Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa
  • AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc. The top ten of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Food-Grade Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million USD in 2024, from 2330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Food-Grade Phosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Food-Grade Phosphate Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Food-Grade Phosphate market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Food-Grade Phosphate?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Food-Grade Phosphate market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Food-Grade Phosphate?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Food-Grade Phosphate market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Food-Grade Phosphate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food-Grade Phosphate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food-Grade Phosphate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Food-Grade Phosphate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Food-Grade Phosphate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Food-Grade Phosphate market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food-Grade Phosphate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Food-Grade Phosphate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Food-Grade Phosphate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

