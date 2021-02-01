Categories
Artemisinin Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Artemisinin

Global Artemisinin Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Artemisinin report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Artemisinin market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Artemisinin:

  • Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Sanofi
  • KPC Pharmaceuticals
  • Kerui nanhai
  • Guangxi xiancaotang
  • Guilin Pharmaceutical
  • Natural Bio-engineering
  • BIONEXX
  • CAT KHANH
  • BEEPZ
  • Novanat Bioresource

    Artemisinin Market Types

  • Extraction from Artemisia annua
  • Semisynthetic Artemisinin

    Artemisinin Market Applications:

  • Antimalarial Injections
  • Antimalarial Tablets

    Artemisinin industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Artemisinin is suffering changing every year, in 2011 the price of artemisinin is 896.7 USD/Kg, and in 2015 it changed to 221.6 USD/Kg.
  • The classification of Artemisinin includes Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin, and the proportion of Extraction from Artemisia annua in 2015 is about 84%, and the proportion of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is nearly 16%.
  • Artemisinin is widely used in Antimalarial Injections and Antimalarial Tablets. The most proportion of Artemisinin is Antimalarial Tablets, and the consumption in 2015 is 173 MT.
  • China is the largest producer in the world, but its market share has decreased in recent years, in 2015 the market share of China is about 55%. Besides China, Europe, Vietnam and Africa also produce artemisinin; the total market share of these regions is around 39%. The total production of artemisinin is fluctuant in last five years, due to the charities such as World Health Organization (WHO) purchased a large number of anti-malarial drugs to Africa in 2012 and 2013, artemisinin industry grew rapidly with 28% annual growth, output reached 219.6 MT in 2012 and 281.3 MT in 2013.
  • Europe and India are the main consumption regions. The consumption of Europe region is about 107 MT in 2015. In the past years, the India consumption has been fluctuant, in 2015 about 26% of total.
  • Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai are the main enterprises in the world, accounting for almost 55% of total production. Sanofi has become the only producer of Semisynthetic Artemisinin in the world; its production of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is still increasing. In last five years, lots of small to medium size enterprises closed down, because the artemisinin price is decreasing in last two years, now the price is close to the cost, itâ€™s hard for small enterprises to survive.
  • This report focuses on the Artemisinin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Artemisinin Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Artemisinin Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Artemisinin market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Artemisinin?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Artemisinin market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Artemisinin?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Artemisinin market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Artemisinin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artemisinin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artemisinin in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Artemisinin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Artemisinin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Artemisinin market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artemisinin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

