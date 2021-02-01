IT Services Outsourcing Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2026| Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu

Los Angeles United States: The global IT Services Outsourcing market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global IT Services Outsourcing market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global IT Services Outsourcing market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.
Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Switchfast Technologies, Code Zero, OneNeck IT Solutions, Astrea IT Services, Essintial Enterprise Solutions, AppShark, Catapult Systems, Voxai Solutions, SherWeb, Ubertesters Inc., ABSYZ Software Consulting, Akvelon, Altoros
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global IT Services Outsourcing market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global IT Services Outsourcing market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global IT Services Outsourcing market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global IT Services Outsourcing market.
Segmentation by Product: Application Services, Emerging Technology, Data Center Operations, Helpdesk, Infrastructure Capacity, Managed Security Operations, Network Operations, Others IT Services Outsourcing
Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & C-commerce, Telecom & Media, Others
Report Objectives
- Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global IT Services Outsourcing market by value and volume
- Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global IT Services Outsourcing market
- Showing the development of the global IT Services Outsourcing market in different parts of the world
- Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global IT Services Outsourcing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends
- Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global IT Services Outsourcing market
- Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global IT Services Outsourcing market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches
With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global IT Services Outsourcing market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global IT Services Outsourcing market. In order to collect key insights about the global IT Services Outsourcing market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global IT Services Outsourcing market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.
Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global IT Services Outsourcing market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global IT Services Outsourcing market to triangulate the data.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the IT Services Outsourcing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IT Services Outsourcing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global IT Services Outsourcing market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global IT Services Outsourcing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Services Outsourcing market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Application Services
1.2.3 Emerging Technology
1.2.4 Data Center Operations
1.2.5 Helpdesk
1.2.6 Infrastructure Capacity
1.2.7 Managed Security Operations
1.2.8 Network Operations
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Retail & C-commerce
1.3.6 Telecom & Media
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 IT Services Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 IT Services Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 IT Services Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 IT Services Outsourcing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 IT Services Outsourcing Market Trends
2.3.2 IT Services Outsourcing Market Drivers
2.3.3 IT Services Outsourcing Market Challenges
2.3.4 IT Services Outsourcing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IT Services Outsourcing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IT Services Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global IT Services Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Services Outsourcing Revenue
3.4 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Services Outsourcing Revenue in 2020
3.5 IT Services Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players IT Services Outsourcing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into IT Services Outsourcing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IT Services Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global IT Services Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IT Services Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global IT Services Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global IT Services Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IT Services Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Accenture
11.1.1 Accenture Company Details
11.1.2 Accenture Business Overview
11.1.3 Accenture IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
11.2 IBM
11.2.1 IBM Company Details
11.2.2 IBM Business Overview
11.2.3 IBM IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.2.4 IBM Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 IBM Recent Development
11.3 Fujitsu
11.3.1 Fujitsu Company Details
11.3.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
11.3.3 Fujitsu IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.3.4 Fujitsu Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
11.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
11.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Company Details
11.4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Business Overview
11.4.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Recent Development
11.5 SAP SE
11.5.1 SAP SE Company Details
11.5.2 SAP SE Business Overview
11.5.3 SAP SE IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development
11.6 Capgemini
11.6.1 Capgemini Company Details
11.6.2 Capgemini Business Overview
11.6.3 Capgemini IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.6.4 Capgemini Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Capgemini Recent Development
11.7 Cognizant
11.7.1 Cognizant Company Details
11.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview
11.7.3 Cognizant IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development
11.8 Infosys Limited
11.8.1 Infosys Limited Company Details
11.8.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview
11.8.3 Infosys Limited IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.8.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development
11.9 NTT Data Corporation
11.9.1 NTT Data Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 NTT Data Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 NTT Data Corporation IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.9.4 NTT Data Corporation Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 NTT Data Corporation Recent Development
11.10 Oracle
11.10.1 Oracle Company Details
11.10.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.10.3 Oracle IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.10.4 Oracle Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.11 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
11.11.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Company Details
11.11.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Business Overview
11.11.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.11.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Recent Development
11.12 Switchfast Technologies
11.12.1 Switchfast Technologies Company Details
11.12.2 Switchfast Technologies Business Overview
11.12.3 Switchfast Technologies IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.12.4 Switchfast Technologies Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Switchfast Technologies Recent Development
11.13 Code Zero
11.13.1 Code Zero Company Details
11.13.2 Code Zero Business Overview
11.13.3 Code Zero IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.13.4 Code Zero Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Code Zero Recent Development
11.14 OneNeck IT Solutions
11.14.1 OneNeck IT Solutions Company Details
11.14.2 OneNeck IT Solutions Business Overview
11.14.3 OneNeck IT Solutions IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.14.4 OneNeck IT Solutions Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 OneNeck IT Solutions Recent Development
11.15 Astrea IT Services
11.15.1 Astrea IT Services Company Details
11.15.2 Astrea IT Services Business Overview
11.15.3 Astrea IT Services IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.15.4 Astrea IT Services Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Astrea IT Services Recent Development
11.16 Essintial Enterprise Solutions
11.16.1 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Company Details
11.16.2 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Business Overview
11.16.3 Essintial Enterprise Solutions IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.16.4 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Essintial Enterprise Solutions Recent Development
11.17 AppShark
11.17.1 AppShark Company Details
11.17.2 AppShark Business Overview
11.17.3 AppShark IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.17.4 AppShark Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 AppShark Recent Development
11.18 Catapult Systems
11.18.1 Catapult Systems Company Details
11.18.2 Catapult Systems Business Overview
11.18.3 Catapult Systems IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.18.4 Catapult Systems Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Catapult Systems Recent Development
11.18 Voxai Solutions
.1 Voxai Solutions Company Details
.2 Voxai Solutions Business Overview
.3 Voxai Solutions IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
.4 Voxai Solutions Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
.5 Voxai Solutions Recent Development
11.20 SherWeb
11.20.1 SherWeb Company Details
11.20.2 SherWeb Business Overview
11.20.3 SherWeb IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.20.4 SherWeb Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 SherWeb Recent Development
11.21 Ubertesters Inc.
11.21.1 Ubertesters Inc. Company Details
11.21.2 Ubertesters Inc. Business Overview
11.21.3 Ubertesters Inc. IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.21.4 Ubertesters Inc. Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Ubertesters Inc. Recent Development
11.22 ABSYZ Software Consulting
11.22.1 ABSYZ Software Consulting Company Details
11.22.2 ABSYZ Software Consulting Business Overview
11.22.3 ABSYZ Software Consulting IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.22.4 ABSYZ Software Consulting Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 ABSYZ Software Consulting Recent Development
11.23 Akvelon
11.23.1 Akvelon Company Details
11.23.2 Akvelon Business Overview
11.23.3 Akvelon IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.23.4 Akvelon Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Akvelon Recent Development
11.24 Altoros
11.24.1 Altoros Company Details
11.24.2 Altoros Business Overview
11.24.3 Altoros IT Services Outsourcing Introduction
11.24.4 Altoros Revenue in IT Services Outsourcing Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Altoros Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
