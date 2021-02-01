Impact of COVID-19 on IT Robotic Automation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Impact of COVID-19 on IT Robotic Automation Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused several IT firms to suspend their company activities to comply with the recent government regulations. This delay in activities impacts directly on the robotic automation market’s sales production. However, one of the positive consequences that might arise from the COVID-19 crisis is that manufacturers may become increasingly interested in how robotics and automation would benefit their company from both a output and an improvement in the workforce point of view. Robotic automation has revolutionized the way in which business processes, IT management and process support, workflow processes and back office work are administered. In fact, automation allows performance gains and improved efficiency in workflow operations, thus elevating the quality of work and preventing workers from executing slow and repetitive activities. Further, the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can contribute to business continuity, resilience, and flexibility at a time when the manpower available and traditional ways of working are significantly disrupted. Many autonomous innovations are being implemented today that boost the industry ‘s efficiency, precision, and safety, but these innovations find it difficult to provide all of these dimensions for reliable quality performance simultaneously on different platforms. This inevitably provides a separate need for the automation industry for robots, which in effect makes companies more flexible and responsive, which is a must in today ‘s regional, competitive market. In addition, technical advancements in IT robotics automation decrease errors which increase performance, resulting in extra time for innovation, growth and customer satisfaction.

The regional analysis of Impact of COVID-19 on IT Robotic Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In terms of market growth, Asia Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising investment from major players in the emerging economies such as India, China along with many others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Blue Prism

Be Informed B.V.

Appian

IPSoft, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Infosys Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Atos SE

Capgemini

Genfour

Genpact Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tools:

Model Based

Process Based

By Services:

Professional

Training

By Technology

Internet retailer and service provider

Voice recognition

IVR system

Digital detection

Remote infrastructure

Back office data driven process

By Technology:

Healthcare

Banking

Utilities

Other Application

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Impact of COVID-19 on IT Robotic Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

