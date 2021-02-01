R407c Refrigerant Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global R407c Refrigerant Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. R-407C is a mixture of hydrofluorocarbons used as a refrigerant. The refrigerant is a replacement for R-22 which is set to be phased out by 2020 as per the Montreal Protocol. Hence the supportive government initiatives to reduce pollution specially the ozone depleting refrigerants drive the market towards growth. Thus, to replace such refrigerants in the industry, the demand for R-407C refrigerants is expected to increase. Further, the growing demand for Air conditioners for residential and commercial buildings is driving the market growth. For Instance: as per Japan Industry Conditioning Air and Refrigeration Association the global AC demand rose from 102 million units in 2016 to 110 million units in 2017. Also, the Commercial AC demand reached 7.35 million units in North America followed by 2.48 million units demand in China. Hence, the growing demand for ACs in both Residential and commercial sector develops a potential demand for Refrigerants propelling a widespread market for R-407c Refrigerant. Further, the use of the refrigerant in industrial cooling and in healthcare sector fuels the market towards growth.
The regional analysis of global R407c Refrigerant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest demand for Air Conditioners for commercial and residential purposes in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and changing living standards along with increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the R407c Refrigerant market across Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
