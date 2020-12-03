Industrial Sodium Chloride Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID-19 Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors till 2030

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Snapshot

The global industrial sodium chloride market is expected to weave a strong web of growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Key reason highlighting growth opportunities for this market is growing demand for chlor-alkali from all across the world. Sodium chloride is commonly known as salt. It is found in the cubic crystals form and holds application in various sectors.

An upcoming research report from TMR offers bird’s-eye-view of the global industrial sodium chloride market. The report discuses key elements such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market for industrial sodium chloride. Apart from this, it provides reliable data on potential growth avenues for market players. Thus, the report works as a valuable guide of the industrial sodium chloride market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The global industrial sodium chloride market is segmented on the basis of various key factors such as end-use, production source, and region. Based on production source, the market for industrial sodium chloride is classified into rock mines, seawater, and brine solution.

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Growth Dynamics

Industrial sodium chloride is gaining traction of various industries from worldwide locations. The industrial sodium chloride market has attracted remarkable demand avenues from textile, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, water treatment, agriculture, de-icing, and other industrial sectors. Insignificant amount of industrial sodium chloride is used in food industry, which is excluded in the report.

Growing use in diverse industrial applications such as water softening, removing ice and snow from roads, soils stabilizing is stimulating demand avenues for the players working in the global industrial sodium chloride market. The process of production of industrial sodium chloride is simple. Major players are using solar evaporation production technique. As a result, there is no need for higher investments in the production. This factor is working as a driver for the expansion of the global industrial sodium chloride market.

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Competitive Analysis

The global industrial sodium chloride market is fairly fragmented in nature. The market experiences presence of gamut of well-established players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market for industrial sodium chloride is highly intense. To sustain in this competition, enterprises working in this market are using diverse strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Apart from this, many vendors are focused on improving the quality of products they offer. All these activities connote that the global industrial sodium chloride market holds remarkable expansion opportunities in the years ahead.

The list of key players in the global industrial sodium chloride market includes:

Cargill, Incorporated

China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

The Dow Chemical Company

The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste

ICL Fertilizers

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Dominion Salt

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Regional Assessment

The global industrial sodium chloride market is spread across seven key regions, namely, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan. Of them, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is one of the lucrative regions of the market for industrial sodium chloride. Key reason attributed to this growth is noteworthy demand avenues from chemical processing industry of this region. Apart from this, the presence of considerable number of well-established players is supporting the market growth in this region.

The industrial sodium chloride market is expected to gain considerable demand opportunities in North America. Increased application of industrial sodium chloride as a deicing agent is key factor attributed to this growth in the region.

