Home Healthcare Market 2020-2027 Still Has Room to Grow || Leading Players – Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Home Healthcare Market

Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the Home Healthcare Market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc., National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL, OMRON Corporation, Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies, CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other players domestic and global. Home healthcare market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Home healthcare is useful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients at home. Home healthcare provides wide range of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing care, and speech therapy.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) and others have lead the demand for the home healthcare. Hospitalization for long term is not carried out in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients suffering from diseases. For instance, according to CDC, around 6.7% of the U.S. population has Coronary Artery Disease in 2017. This has led the demand for long term care for the patients at home.

This home healthcare market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Home Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. In 2020, the devices segment is dominating as well as growing in the market as devices help the patients to get better treatment at home as well as in hospitals. Devices such as ventilators, wheelchairs, blood glucose meters, apnea and other home monitoring devices are useful for providing health benefits among patients. The devices play an important role in home healthcare hence manufacturers are focusing in providing devices with advanced technology in market. These devices are being utilized highly by service providers in order to provide better health condition among patients who are suffering from diseases such as cardiovascular disease, bone related diseases among others.

On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is dominating the market as the patients do not get long term hospitalization suffering from heart disease. Hence, home healthcare services providers provide beneficiary services among these patients.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as demand for the devices are higher from services providers in order to provide better homecare facility among patients at their doorsteps. Due to this, major services providers have direct contact with the manufacturers. Due to high demand for the products in big services providing agencies, direct tender may grow in future as well.

Home Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis

Home healthcare market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, disease and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the home healthcare market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America in South America, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East and Africa.

North America region is dominating the market due to availability of better health coverage and high preference of home healthcare by the patients in this region.

Due to better advancement in products and services as well as better insurance policies in North America, the region is dominating home healthcare. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to increase in geriatric population as well as increase in awareness regarding the facilities of home healthcare. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market as majority of healthcare services providers have taken place in providing better facilities at home due to which patients are opting for home healthcare and it ultimately increases the market growth. In Europe, Germany is dominating the market due to preference of the home healthcare services by patients for long term care. Healthcare expenditure on home healthcare is high in this country which ultimately increases the growth of the market. In Asia-Pacific, Japan is dominating the market as advancement has taken place and increased elderly population preferring home healthcare as they require long term care.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Huge Investment by Devices Manufacturers for Home Healthcare and New Technology Penetration

Home healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with home healthcare sales, impact of technological development in healthcare sector and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the home healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape and Home Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Home healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, , product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to home healthcare market.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global home healthcare market.

For instance,

In July 2018, OMRON Corporation has acquired 3A Health Care s.r.l. which is a leader in the development and production of surgical aspirators and specialized aerosol therapy devices. This acquisition has helped the company to provide large number of products in market to prevent and treat airway diseases among patients.

In September 2017, Air Liquide has launched Chronic Care Connect, a technology which is a remote monitoring solution. This product helps patients to get treatment from chronic conditions sitting at their own home. Through this technology, patients can be monitored on a daily basis. With the launch of the product, the company has increased its revenue in healthcare sector.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for home healthcare through expanded model range.

Customization Available : Global Home Healthcare Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

