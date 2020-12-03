Ammunition Market Research Report 2026

Ammunition Market is expected to surpass USD 11 billion by 2025. Rising threat of global terrorism along with geopolitical feuds among major economies is the primary driver for the ammunition market. Hunting and recreational activities including sports are other factors which are expected to present growth opportunities over the forecast time period.

Increasing competition among several countries for arms and ammunitions in order to secure their national and international interests will led to steady growth for the ammunition industry over the coming years. As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SPIRI) report in 2015 Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are the major investing countries in the weaponry, arms and ammunition industry. Furthermore, technological developments to enhance weapon impact and range will draw in heavy investments.

However, decline in defense spending of several developed countries such as Europe may hamper the ammunition industry growth. Furthermore, distinct and stringent political, legal and economic standards in different regions pose a great challenge over the forecast timeframe.

Civil applications include weapons designed for self-defense, hunting & sports and law enforcement. Defense applications are forecast to grow at 2% CAGR to acquire over 50% of the ammunition market share by 2025. Industry growth across the segment can be credited to increase in recreational activities, increase in disposable income and growing population.

On the basis of product, the industry can be segregated into small, medium, large, artillery and mortar. Growing application of small caliber ammo for law enforcement (civil) and defense purposes is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast time period. Mortar market is projected to grow at around 3% CAGR due to wide applications in lower firing pressure weapons. Defense sector is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeline.

APAC, led by Japan, China and India accounted over 25% of the overall revenue in the year 2015 owing to greater allotments to defense budgets. The U.S. ammunition market share is expected to witness a fast growth owing to rising demand for firearms, the country consists of several weaponry manufacturers.

The players involved in the ammunition market include General Dynamics, Federal Premium Ammunition, CCI, Remington Arms Co., BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Maxam, Poongsan Corp., Olin Corp., Hornady, Nexter Munitions Magtech, Orbital ATK, Global Ordnance and Denel Pmp. Players adopt mergers & acquisitions, new product development as part of their key strategies. Formulations of treaties such as Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) can provide players with new growth opportunities for regional expansion.

