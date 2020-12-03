Thin Film Battery Market Examination by Product Type, Applications, Territorial Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

Global Thin Film Battery Market is expected to grow at over 25% CAGR to surpass USD 1 billion by 2024. Shift in consumer lifestyle owing to the adoption of wearable electronic devices will propel the industry growth. Increased energy storage devices coupled with emerging demand for compact battery will complement the industry growth. Rising adoption of EMV chips and other smart cards in various applications to improve security will propel the business growth. Rising demand for flexible energy storage devices with higher lifetime will stimulate the thin film battery demand. Advanced features with personalized design will open lucrative growth opportunities for thin film battery market.

Overheating property and suitability for wireless sensor networks will stimulate the chargeable thin film battery market. Non-rechargeable thin film battery market share is set to grow over 20% subject to its applications in generating one time passwords, consumer music, greeting cards, sensor semi-active tags and RFID.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/843

Light weight and compact are the major factors that makes its adoption favorable for wearable electronics generating a revenue over USD 80 million in 2015. Growing demand for small energy storage device will deliver considerable industry growth. Substantial growth will be witnessed in medical device applications subject to growing demand disposable equipment. Thin film battery has its applications in information security, banking, transportation and healthcare. Thin film battery market from backup power is predicted to grow over 20% with increasing demand for continuous power supply and rapid development of wireless communication devices. Ability to enhance transparency throughout the supply chain will offer significant growth to thin fil battery market in RFID.

Increasing adoption of EMV chip card technology in the U.S. will propel the industry growth. Thin film battery market in the U.S. was valued over USD 70 million in 2015 and it has been analyzed that by 2018, 95% credit cards will be EMV chip enabled.

Rising investments towards high class medical equipment in Germany that include dental products, diagnostic imaging and optical technologies will complement the business growth.

Growing demand for wearable electronic devices coupled with rise in the living standards of developing nations including South Korea China and Japan will propel Asia-Pacific thin film battery market. Increasing adoption of battery vehicles will further complement the industry growth. Thin film battery market in India crossed over USD 2 million in 2015.

Reduction in payment fraud with adoption of EMV chips will boost the industry growth in Brazil. Brazil accounted for 35% of Latin America thin film battery market share in 2015. Brazil will witness huge demand for thin film batteries subject to the government funding up to 9.7% of GDP on health.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/843

Major participants in thin film battery market are Excellatron, NEC, Imprint Energy, Blue Spark Technology, Prelonic, Cymbet, ST Microelectronics, Flexel, Enfucell, Powerld, Jenax., Thinfilm and Bightvolt.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 3 Thin Film Battery Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, (USD Million), 2013-2024

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Growing demand for portable and flexible electronic devices

3.6.1.2 Increasing adoption of smart cards and RFID

3.6.1.3 Strict government norms towards security

3.6.1.4 Longer cycle life

3.6.1.5 Low self-discharge rate

3.6.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.6.2.1 High initial cost

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 Europe

3.7.1.1 Battery Directive

3.7.1.2 Secondary European Legislation on Batteries:

3.7.2 UK

3.7.3 Germany

3.7.4 U.S.

3.7.5 China

3.7.5.1 China RoHS Directive

3.7.5.2 Taiwan RoHS Restricted Substances

3.7.6 Japan

3.7.6.1 International Battery Standards and Testing

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape

3.9.1 Strategy dashboard

3.9.2 Competitive application analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTLE analysis

3.12 Analyst 360 -degree industry perspective

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/thin-film-battery-market