Cell Viability Assays Market Astonishing Growth in Worldwide Focusing on Top Vendors like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, GE Healthcare, BioTek Instruments, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam plc, Canvax , Abnova

Cell viability assay is an assay technique where the effect of a compound on cell activity is checked. This is generally used during drug development procedures to check whether the developed drug is useful for the treatment of diseases. The growing occurrence of chronic diseases is fueling the research activities to treat these diseases, which is driving the global cell viability assays market. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is fueling the growth of the global cell viability assays market. The growing investments made by the government for drug development, increasing the cell-based research activities, and the development of technologically advanced products for cell-based assays. However, the high cost of the cell viability assay instruments may hinder the cell viability assays market in the future.

The global Cell Viability Assays market was valued at approximately USD 2.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate around USD 5.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of around +8% between 2020 and 2028.

Top Companies of Cell Viability Assays Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), G-Biosciences (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: Product Analysis

Consumables

Assay Kits

Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits

Resazurin Cell Viability Assay Kits

Calcein-AM Cell Viability Assay Kits

Others

-Reagents

Microplates

Instruments

Automated Cell Counters

Spectrophotometers

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

Flow Cytometers

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: Application Analysis

Basic Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical and Diagnostic Applications

Others

Global Cell Viability Assays Market: End-User Analysis:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Geographically, the global Cell Viability Assays market is sub-segmented into APAC (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC), North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe), and LAMEA (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).

The study report examines the growth rate and the Cell Viability Assays market value based on market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The market players are profiled and their development procedures are broken down in order to guide new entrants as well as established players.

The study mainly helps understand which market segments or region or country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.

