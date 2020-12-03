Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market research report, some of the key players are:

Apache Corporation

Blu LNG

Cryostar SAS

Trillium CNG

Gazprom

PETRONAS

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

BP plc

Indraprastha Gas Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

GE Oil & Gas

GNC Galileo

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market?

• What are the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas Stations

1.4.3 Liquefied Natural Gas Stations

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)

1.5.3 Large CNG Sub Station Vehicles

1.5.4 Ships

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Revenue in 2019

3.3 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Apache Corporation

13.1.1 Apache Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Apache Corporation Business Overview

13.1.3 Apache Corporation Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.1.4 Apache Corporation Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Apache Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Blu LNG

13.2.1 Blu LNG Company Details

13.2.2 Blu LNG Business Overview

13.2.3 Blu LNG Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.2.4 Blu LNG Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Blu LNG Recent Development

13.3 Cryostar SAS

13.3.1 Cryostar SAS Company Details

13.3.2 Cryostar SAS Business Overview

13.3.3 Cryostar SAS Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.3.4 Cryostar SAS Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cryostar SAS Recent Development

13.4 Trillium CNG

13.4.1 Trillium CNG Company Details

13.4.2 Trillium CNG Business Overview

13.4.3 Trillium CNG Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.4.4 Trillium CNG Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Trillium CNG Recent Development

13.5 Gazprom

13.5.1 Gazprom Company Details

13.5.2 Gazprom Business Overview

13.5.3 Gazprom Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.5.4 Gazprom Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Gazprom Recent Development

13.6 PETRONAS

13.6.1 PETRONAS Company Details

13.6.2 PETRONAS Business Overview

13.6.3 PETRONAS Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.6.4 PETRONAS Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 PETRONAS Recent Development

13.7 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

13.7.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Company Details

13.7.2 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Business Overview

13.7.3 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.7.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Recent Development

13.8 BP plc

13.8.1 BP plc Company Details

13.8.2 BP plc Business Overview

13.8.3 BP plc Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.8.4 BP plc Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BP plc Recent Development

13.9 Indraprastha Gas Limited

13.9.1 Indraprastha Gas Limited Company Details

13.9.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited Business Overview

13.9.3 Indraprastha Gas Limited Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.9.4 Indraprastha Gas Limited Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Indraprastha Gas Limited Recent Development

13.10 ENN Energy Holdings Limited

13.10.1 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Company Details

13.10.2 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Business Overview

13.10.3 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

13.10.4 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Recent Development

13.11 GE Oil & Gas

10.11.1 GE Oil & Gas Company Details

10.11.2 GE Oil & Gas Business Overview

10.11.3 GE Oil & Gas Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

10.11.4 GE Oil & Gas Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

13.12 GNC Galileo

10.12.1 GNC Galileo Company Details

10.12.2 GNC Galileo Business Overview

10.12.3 GNC Galileo Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Introduction

10.12.4 GNC Galileo Revenue in Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 GNC Galileo Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

