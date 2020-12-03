On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

• Graphical presentation of global as well as regional investigation

• A brief introduction to the Research and Business Overview of the market

• Selected illustrations of market trends

• Example pages from the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market report

• Syndicate Market Research Methodology

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market include:

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Asahi Kasei

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

ShaanXi HuaQin

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

ITM Power

Toshiba

The study on the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market for all relevant companies dealing with the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.4.3 PEM Electroliser

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Plants

1.5.3 Steel Plant

1.5.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.5.5 Industrial Gases

1.5.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

1.5.7 Power to Gas

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for On-Site Hydrogen Generator Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key On-Site Hydrogen Generator Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production by Regions

4.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Proton On-Site

8.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

8.1.2 Proton On-Site Overview

8.1.3 Proton On-Site Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Proton On-Site Product Description

8.1.5 Proton On-Site Related Developments

8.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

8.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

8.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Overview

8.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Product Description

8.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Related Developments

8.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

8.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Overview

8.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Related Developments

8.4 Hydrogenics

8.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hydrogenics Overview

8.4.3 Hydrogenics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hydrogenics Product Description

8.4.5 Hydrogenics Related Developments

8.5 Nel Hydrogen

8.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Overview

8.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Product Description

8.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Related Developments

8.6 Suzhou Jingli

8.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

8.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Overview

8.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Product Description

8.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Related Developments

8.7 Beijing Zhongdian

8.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

8.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Overview

8.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Product Description

8.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Related Developments

8.8 McPhy

8.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

8.8.2 McPhy Overview

8.8.3 McPhy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 McPhy Product Description

8.8.5 McPhy Related Developments

8.9 Siemens

8.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Overview

8.9.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Siemens Product Description

8.9.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.10 TianJin Mainland

8.10.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

8.10.2 TianJin Mainland Overview

8.10.3 TianJin Mainland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 TianJin Mainland Product Description

8.10.5 TianJin Mainland Related Developments

8.11 Areva H2gen

8.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

8.11.2 Areva H2gen Overview

8.11.3 Areva H2gen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Areva H2gen Product Description

8.11.5 Areva H2gen Related Developments

8.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

8.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Overview

8.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Product Description

8.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Related Developments

8.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

8.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Overview

8.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Product Description

8.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Related Developments

8.14 Asahi Kasei

8.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

8.14.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

8.14.3 Asahi Kasei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Asahi Kasei Product Description

8.14.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments

8.15 Idroenergy Spa

8.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

8.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Overview

8.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Product Description

8.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Related Developments

8.16 Erredue SpA

8.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

8.16.2 Erredue SpA Overview

8.16.3 Erredue SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Erredue SpA Product Description

8.16.5 Erredue SpA Related Developments

8.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

8.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

8.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Overview

8.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Product Description

8.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Related Developments

8.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

8.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

8.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Overview

8.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Product Description

8.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Related Developments

8.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

8.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Overview

8.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Product Description

8.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Related Developments

8.20 ITM Power

8.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

8.20.2 ITM Power Overview

8.20.3 ITM Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ITM Power Product Description

8.20.5 ITM Power Related Developments

8.21 Toshiba

8.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.21.2 Toshiba Overview

8.21.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.21.5 Toshiba Related Developments

9 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Sales Channels

11.2.2 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Distributors

11.3 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

