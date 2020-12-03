Subsea Pumps Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2020-2026

The latest market research report on the Subsea Pumps Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Subsea Pumps Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Subsea Pumps Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Subsea Pumps Market research report, some of the key players are:

Aker Solutions

GE(Baker Hughes)

FMC Technologies

General Electric

Onesubsea

Sulzer

SPX

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve

Leistritz Pumpen

Framo

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Subsea Pumps Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Subsea Pumps Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Subsea Pumps Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Subsea Pumps Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Subsea Pumps Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Subsea Pumps Market?

• What are the Subsea Pumps Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Subsea Pumps Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Subsea Pumps Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Subsea Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Subsea Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Helico-Axial

1.4.3 Electrical Submersible Pump

1.4.4 Centrifugal

1.4.5 Twin Screw

1.4.6 Hybrid

1.4.7 Counter-Axial

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Subsea Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Subsea Boosting

1.5.3 Subsea Separation

1.5.4 Subsea Injection

1.5.5 Subsea Compression

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Subsea Pumps Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Subsea Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Subsea Pumps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Subsea Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Subsea Pumps, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Subsea Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Subsea Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Subsea Pumps Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Subsea Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Subsea Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Subsea Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Subsea Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 Global Subsea Pumps Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Subsea Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Subsea Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Subsea Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Subsea Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Subsea Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Subsea Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Subsea Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Subsea Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Subsea Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Subsea Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Subsea Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Subsea Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Subsea Pumps Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Subsea Pumps Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Subsea Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Subsea Pumps Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Subsea Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Subsea Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Subsea Pumps Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Subsea Pumps Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Subsea Pumps Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Subsea Pumps Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Subsea Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Subsea Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Subsea Pumps Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Subsea Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Subsea Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Subsea Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Subsea Pumps Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Subsea Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Subsea Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Subsea Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Subsea Pumps Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Aker Solutions

8.1.1 Aker Solutions Corporation Information

8.1.2 Aker Solutions Overview

8.1.3 Aker Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Aker Solutions Product Description

8.1.5 Aker Solutions Related Developments

8.2 GE(Baker Hughes)

8.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Overview

8.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Product Description

8.2.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments

8.3 FMC Technologies

8.3.1 FMC Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 FMC Technologies Overview

8.3.3 FMC Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 FMC Technologies Product Description

8.3.5 FMC Technologies Related Developments

8.4 General Electric

8.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Electric Overview

8.4.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Electric Product Description

8.4.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.5 Onesubsea

8.5.1 Onesubsea Corporation Information

8.5.2 Onesubsea Overview

8.5.3 Onesubsea Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Onesubsea Product Description

8.5.5 Onesubsea Related Developments

8.6 Sulzer

8.6.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sulzer Overview

8.6.3 Sulzer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Sulzer Product Description

8.6.5 Sulzer Related Developments

8.7 SPX

8.7.1 SPX Corporation Information

8.7.2 SPX Overview

8.7.3 SPX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SPX Product Description

8.7.5 SPX Related Developments

8.8 ITT Bornemann

8.8.1 ITT Bornemann Corporation Information

8.8.2 ITT Bornemann Overview

8.8.3 ITT Bornemann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 ITT Bornemann Product Description

8.8.5 ITT Bornemann Related Developments

8.9 Flowserve

8.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.9.2 Flowserve Overview

8.9.3 Flowserve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flowserve Product Description

8.9.5 Flowserve Related Developments

8.10 Leistritz Pumpen

8.10.1 Leistritz Pumpen Corporation Information

8.10.2 Leistritz Pumpen Overview

8.10.3 Leistritz Pumpen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Leistritz Pumpen Product Description

8.10.5 Leistritz Pumpen Related Developments

8.11 Framo

8.11.1 Framo Corporation Information

8.11.2 Framo Overview

8.11.3 Framo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Framo Product Description

8.11.5 Framo Related Developments

9 Subsea Pumps Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Subsea Pumps Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Subsea Pumps Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Subsea Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Subsea Pumps Sales Channels

11.2.2 Subsea Pumps Distributors

11.3 Subsea Pumps Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Subsea Pumps Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Subsea Pumps Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Subsea Pumps Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

