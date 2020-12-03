Farm Equipment Market Growth Rate And Industry Price Till, 2020-2026

According to Verified Market Research, Global Farm Equipment Market was valued at USD 99.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 135.07 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.92 % from 2019 to 2026.

What is Farm Equipment?

Farm Equipment can be defined as equipment that are employed in the agro sector that eases the agriculture task or help with farming. The farm equipment can be used for pulling or pushing agricultural machinery or trailers, for ploughing, tilling, disking, harrowing, planting, and similar tasks.

Request sample copy at https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/942673?utm_source=newark&utm_medium=24

Global Farm Equipment Market Outlook

Problem of lack of agricultural labour, rising labour costs and subsidy by government for agriculture industry are the factor driving the market growth. Huge drop has been witnessed in number of farm labourers in the past two decades. Migration from rural to urban areas due to reduced incomes in agriculture is the major reasons for shortage of labour. With use of the machine, it is hoped to reduce costs and increase profits as it is a solution to depleting agricultural workforce.

Global Farm Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Farm Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ARGO SpA, AGCO Corp., Foton Lovol International Heavy Industries Company Ltd., Kuhn Group, Kubota Tractor Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Landini, Netafim Limited, Valmont Industries Incorporated and Alamo Group Incorporated. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Inquire for a Discount at https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/942673?utm_source=newark&utm_medium=24

Customization of the Report

• In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET

1.1. Overview of the Market

1.2. Scope of Report

1.3. Assumptions

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1. Data Mining

3.2. Validation

3.3. Primary Interviews

3.4. List of Data Sources

4. GLOBAL FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Porters Five Force Model

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Harvesting & Threshing

5.3. Sowing & Planting

5.4. Other

6. GLOBAL FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

6.1. Overview

6.2. Tractors

6.3. Harvesters

6.4. Other

7. GLOBAL FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Argentina

7.6. Rest of the World

About Us:

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – +1-706-996-2486