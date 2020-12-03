Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Growth Rate And Industry Price Till, 2020-2026

According to Verified Market Research, Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market was valued at USD 15.97 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 25.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.27 % from 2019 to 2026.

What is Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment?

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder is the most commonly diagnosed among children but also contributes in teenage and adult. Individual with ADHD may be hyperactive and unable to control their impulses or they may have trouble paying attention. Symptoms of ADHD include a short attention span or being easily distracted, restlessness, constant fidgeting or over activity and being impulsive.

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Outlook

The number of children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the world have increased dramatically. Improper intake of diet by pregnant women is increasing the prevalence of ADHD. Rise in attentiveness of parents toward children with ADHD and approval & commercialization of drugs, increase in number of clinical trials is predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Eli Lily & Company; Pfizer; Johnson & Johnson Services, LLC; Lupin; Shire; Mallinckrodt; Prude Pharma L.P.; and NEOS Therapeutics Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL ATTENTION-DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) TREATMENT MARKET

1.1. Overview of the Market

1.2. Scope of Report

1.3. Assumptions

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1. Data Mining

3.2. Validation

3.3. Primary Interviews

3.4. List of Data Sources

4. GLOBAL ATTENTION-DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) TREATMENT MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Porters Five Force Model

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL ATTENTION-DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG

5.1. Overview

5.2. Amphetamine

5.3. Methylphenidate

5.4. Lisdexamfetamine

5.5. Dexmethylphenidate

5.6. Atomoxetine

5.7. Guanfacine

5.8. Clonidine

5.9. Bupropion

6. GLOBAL ATTENTION-DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) TREATMENT MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Adult (Aged 18 and above)

6.3. Children

7. GLOBAL ATTENTION-DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD) TREATMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Retail Pharmacy

7.3. Hospital Pharmacy

