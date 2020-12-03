Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market 2020-2028 segmentation analysis with Presolv360, IBM, Casetext, ROSS Intelligence, LawGeex, Lex Machina, Kira, FiscalNote

Global Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to generate revenue USD 37,858 million at a CAGR +35% for the time frame of 2020-28.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming the field of law practice. Many legal professionals are aware that AI can significantly reduce cost and time while increasing accuracy. AI in the legal context is defined as technologies that are intelligent but have certain defined functions.

Legal technology now makes lawyers’ lives easier, assisting them to provide legal services in a far quicker, and more cost efficient way than ever before. The addition of technology can make each matter more efficient and therefore more profitable.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Global Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market.

Key Players:

ROSS Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Casetext Inc.

LawGeex

Lex Machina, Inc.

Kira Inc.

FiscalNote

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Apttus Corporation

Catalyst Repository Systems

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market Report Segment: by Type

Software

Services

Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market Report Segment: by Application

Legal analytics

Legal research

eDiscovery

Contract management

e-billing

Prediction technology

Others

Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Legal-Tech Artificial Intelligence market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

