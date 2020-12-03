Conveying Equipment Market Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2026 described in a new market report

The latest market research report on the Conveying Equipment Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Conveying Equipment Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Conveying Equipment Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Conveying Equipment Market research report, some of the key players are:

Dematic

Nordstrong Equipment

Rexnord

Sandvik

Webster Industries

Daifuku

Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor

Durr

FMC Technologies

Hitachi

Hytrol Conveyor

Fritz Schafer

Richards Wilcox

Siemens

Murarta Machinery

Mecalux

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Conveying Equipment Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Conveying Equipment Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Conveying Equipment Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Conveying Equipment Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Conveying Equipment Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Conveying Equipment Market?

• What are the Conveying Equipment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Conveying Equipment Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Conveying Equipment Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Conveying Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Conveying Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bulk Handling

1.4.3 Unit Handling

1.4.4 Parts and Attachments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Conveying Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Durable Goods

1.5.3 Non-Durable Goods

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Conveying Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Conveying Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Conveying Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Conveying Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Conveying Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Conveying Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Conveying Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Conveying Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Conveying Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Conveying Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Conveying Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Conveying Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Conveying Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Conveying Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Conveying Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Conveying Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Conveying Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Conveying Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Conveying Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Conveying Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Conveying Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Conveying Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Conveying Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Conveying Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Conveying Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Conveying Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Conveying Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Conveying Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Conveying Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Conveying Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Conveying Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Conveying Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Conveying Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Conveying Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Conveying Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Conveying Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Conveying Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Conveying Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Conveying Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Conveying Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Conveying Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Conveying Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Conveying Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Conveying Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Conveying Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Conveying Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Dematic

8.1.1 Dematic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Dematic Overview

8.1.3 Dematic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Dematic Product Description

8.1.5 Dematic Related Developments

8.2 Nordstrong Equipment

8.2.1 Nordstrong Equipment Corporation Information

8.2.2 Nordstrong Equipment Overview

8.2.3 Nordstrong Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Nordstrong Equipment Product Description

8.2.5 Nordstrong Equipment Related Developments

8.3 Rexnord

8.3.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

8.3.2 Rexnord Overview

8.3.3 Rexnord Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Rexnord Product Description

8.3.5 Rexnord Related Developments

8.4 Sandvik

8.4.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sandvik Overview

8.4.3 Sandvik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Sandvik Product Description

8.4.5 Sandvik Related Developments

8.5 Webster Industries

8.5.1 Webster Industries Corporation Information

8.5.2 Webster Industries Overview

8.5.3 Webster Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Webster Industries Product Description

8.5.5 Webster Industries Related Developments

8.6 Daifuku

8.6.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

8.6.2 Daifuku Overview

8.6.3 Daifuku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Daifuku Product Description

8.6.5 Daifuku Related Developments

8.7 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor

8.7.1 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor Overview

8.7.3 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor Product Description

8.7.5 Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor Related Developments

8.8 Durr

8.8.1 Durr Corporation Information

8.8.2 Durr Overview

8.8.3 Durr Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Durr Product Description

8.8.5 Durr Related Developments

8.9 FMC Technologies

8.9.1 FMC Technologies Corporation Information

8.9.2 FMC Technologies Overview

8.9.3 FMC Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 FMC Technologies Product Description

8.9.5 FMC Technologies Related Developments

8.10 Hitachi

8.10.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hitachi Overview

8.10.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.10.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.11 Hytrol Conveyor

8.11.1 Hytrol Conveyor Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hytrol Conveyor Overview

8.11.3 Hytrol Conveyor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hytrol Conveyor Product Description

8.11.5 Hytrol Conveyor Related Developments

8.12 Fritz Schafer

8.12.1 Fritz Schafer Corporation Information

8.12.2 Fritz Schafer Overview

8.12.3 Fritz Schafer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fritz Schafer Product Description

8.12.5 Fritz Schafer Related Developments

8.13 Richards Wilcox

8.13.1 Richards Wilcox Corporation Information

8.13.2 Richards Wilcox Overview

8.13.3 Richards Wilcox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Richards Wilcox Product Description

8.13.5 Richards Wilcox Related Developments

8.14 Siemens

8.14.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.14.2 Siemens Overview

8.14.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Siemens Product Description

8.14.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.15 Murarta Machinery

8.15.1 Murarta Machinery Corporation Information

8.15.2 Murarta Machinery Overview

8.15.3 Murarta Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Murarta Machinery Product Description

8.15.5 Murarta Machinery Related Developments

8.16 Mecalux

8.16.1 Mecalux Corporation Information

8.16.2 Mecalux Overview

8.16.3 Mecalux Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Mecalux Product Description

8.16.5 Mecalux Related Developments

9 Conveying Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Conveying Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Conveying Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Conveying Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Conveying Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Conveying Equipment Distributors

11.3 Conveying Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Conveying Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Conveying Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Conveying Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

