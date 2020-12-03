Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

The latest market research report on the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market research report, some of the key players are:

The Coleman

Absolute Outdoor

Aqua Lung

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

International Safety Product

Hydrodynamic Industrial

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Erez

Galvanisers

Supreme in Safety Services

United Moulders

Hutchwilco

Marine Rescue Technologies

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

• What are the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Offshore Lifejacket

1.4.3 Near-Shore Buoyant Vest

1.4.4 Flotation Aid

1.4.5 Throw Able Device

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger and Aircraft Crew

1.5.3 Commercial Vessel

1.5.4 Government & Military

1.5.5 Water Sporting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 The Coleman

8.1.1 The Coleman Corporation Information

8.1.2 The Coleman Overview

8.1.3 The Coleman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 The Coleman Product Description

8.1.5 The Coleman Related Developments

8.2 Absolute Outdoor

8.2.1 Absolute Outdoor Corporation Information

8.2.2 Absolute Outdoor Overview

8.2.3 Absolute Outdoor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Absolute Outdoor Product Description

8.2.5 Absolute Outdoor Related Developments

8.3 Aqua Lung

8.3.1 Aqua Lung Corporation Information

8.3.2 Aqua Lung Overview

8.3.3 Aqua Lung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Aqua Lung Product Description

8.3.5 Aqua Lung Related Developments

8.4 Kent Sporting Goods

8.4.1 Kent Sporting Goods Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kent Sporting Goods Overview

8.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kent Sporting Goods Product Description

8.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Related Developments

8.5 LALIZAS

8.5.1 LALIZAS Corporation Information

8.5.2 LALIZAS Overview

8.5.3 LALIZAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 LALIZAS Product Description

8.5.5 LALIZAS Related Developments

8.6 International Safety Product

8.6.1 International Safety Product Corporation Information

8.6.2 International Safety Product Overview

8.6.3 International Safety Product Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 International Safety Product Product Description

8.6.5 International Safety Product Related Developments

8.7 Hydrodynamic Industrial

8.7.1 Hydrodynamic Industrial Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hydrodynamic Industrial Overview

8.7.3 Hydrodynamic Industrial Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hydrodynamic Industrial Product Description

8.7.5 Hydrodynamic Industrial Related Developments

8.8 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

8.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft Corporation Information

8.8.2 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft Overview

8.8.3 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft Product Description

8.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Watercraft Related Developments

8.9 Erez

8.9.1 Erez Corporation Information

8.9.2 Erez Overview

8.9.3 Erez Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Erez Product Description

8.9.5 Erez Related Developments

8.10 Galvanisers

8.10.1 Galvanisers Corporation Information

8.10.2 Galvanisers Overview

8.10.3 Galvanisers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Galvanisers Product Description

8.10.5 Galvanisers Related Developments

8.11 Supreme in Safety Services

8.11.1 Supreme in Safety Services Corporation Information

8.11.2 Supreme in Safety Services Overview

8.11.3 Supreme in Safety Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Supreme in Safety Services Product Description

8.11.5 Supreme in Safety Services Related Developments

8.12 United Moulders

8.12.1 United Moulders Corporation Information

8.12.2 United Moulders Overview

8.12.3 United Moulders Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 United Moulders Product Description

8.12.5 United Moulders Related Developments

8.13 Hutchwilco

8.13.1 Hutchwilco Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hutchwilco Overview

8.13.3 Hutchwilco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hutchwilco Product Description

8.13.5 Hutchwilco Related Developments

8.14 Marine Rescue Technologies

8.14.1 Marine Rescue Technologies Corporation Information

8.14.2 Marine Rescue Technologies Overview

8.14.3 Marine Rescue Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Marine Rescue Technologies Product Description

8.14.5 Marine Rescue Technologies Related Developments

9 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Distributors

11.3 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

