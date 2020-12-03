Insulin Pen Needles Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2026

The global insulin pen needles market is estimated to witness a significant growth in forthcoming years, says TMR. The major players are focusing on the expansion of the distribution networks. Companies are indulging into several business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to enhance their position in global insulin pen needles market. In order increase their global reach, firms are investing heavily in the research and development activities. The firms leading in the global pen needle market are Dickinson and Company, Becton, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Ultimed, Inc., Artsana S.P.A., B. Braun Melsungen, Allison Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford, Ltd., and Htl-Strefa S.A.Rising help from several government bodies is foreseen to surge growth of the global insulin pen needles market significantly. As per Transparency Market Research the global market of insulin pen needles is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 8.0% during 2017 to 2026.

On the basis of application type, the segment of type II diabetes is foreseen to experience a strong rise as per the revenue, holding a value of more than US$ 1,000 mn by the end of forecast period. Regionally, Europe is expected to dominate the global pen needle market in the span of forthcoming years, trailed by North America, owing to favorable reimbursement policies, rising government support, along with increasing cases of diabetes.

