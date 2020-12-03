Reprocessed Medical Devices Market News Research Report 2024

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2064

According to the report, the global market for reprocessed medical devices will expand at an impressive 14.9% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from a valuation of US$982.7 mn in 2015 to a revenue opportunity of US$3.35 bn by 2024.

North America Emerges as Leading Regional Market

In terms of the types of medical devices being often reprocessed, the global reprocessed medical devices market earns a large share in its overall valuation from the segment of cardiovascular devices. The high prevalence of cardiovascular conditions in developed as well as developing economies in the past few years has been at the heart of this trend. Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the dominant share in the overall market in 2016, thanks to favorable regulations and the presence of several leading companies operating in the sector.

Environmental Concerns to Reduce Volume of Medical Waste Drives Uptake

The pressing need to bring down healthcare expenses in developed as well as developing economies remains the key driving factor for the global reprocessed medical devices market. According to the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR), hospitals can end up saving up to US$2 mn annually with the use of reprocessed medical devices. Another key factor working in favor of the market is the environmental concern associated with the rising volumes of medical waste generated from the increased use of disposable medical devices.

The market has also gathered pace in the past few years owing to the rising focus of healthcare providers in emerging economies on delivering quality healthcare to a larger population at optimal costs. Moreover, the vast rise in industry initiatives aimed at reducing the costs of medical device reprocessing services has also catalyzed the increased uptake of reprocessed medical devices in the global market.

Apprehension Regarding Safety of Medical Reprocessing Practices could Hinder Market Growth

Owing to the vast risks associated with the reuse of medical devices, which, especially the complex or fragile ones, may not respond well to conventional reprocessing or sterilization methods and may act as vectors for disease-causing microbes or infections, the global reprocessed medical devices market is governed by a set of stringent regulations. While large facilities with technologically advanced practices may be well-equipped to adhere to these stringent guidelines, small-scale vendors may not be. The resultant rise in apprehension regarding the use of ill-processed medical devices could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

This analysis of the global reprocessed medical devices market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Reprocessed Medical Devices Market (Devices – Cardiovascular Devices (Blood Pressure Cuffs/Tourniquet Cuffs, Cardiac Stabilization and Positioning Devices, Compression Sleeves (DVT), Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters, and Electrophysiology Cables), General Surgery Medical Devices (Balloon Inflation Devices and Infusion Pressure Bags), Laparoscopic Devices (Endoscopic Trocars and Components and Harmonic Scalpels), Orthopedic External Fixation Devices, and Gastroenterology Devices) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016–2024.”

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Device TypeCardiovascular Medical DevicesBlood Pressure Cuffs/Tourniquet CuffsCardiac Stabilization And Positioning DevicesCompression Sleeves (DVT)Diagnostic Electrophysiology CathetersElectrophysiology CablesGeneral Surgery Medical DevicesBalloon Inflation DevicesInfusion Pressure BagsLaparoscopic Medical DevicesEndoscopic Trocars And ComponentsHarmonic ScalpelsOrthopaedic External Fixation DevicesGastroenterology Biopsy Forceps

GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaEuropeGermanyUKFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustralia & NZRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEA

