Povidone Iodine Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Povidone Iodine Market is accounted for $132.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $249.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for povidone-iodine in applications such as disinfectants and antiseptics and high growth in emerging countries are fuelling the market growth. However, the availability of substitute is hampering the market.

Povidone-iodine is known as iodopovidone, is an antiseptic used for skin disinfection before and after health center. It may also be used for slight wounds. It may be practical to the skin as a fluid. It is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application in the treatment and prevention of wound infection.

By Semi-Trailer Type, dry van segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. It is driven by the demand for the market in applications such as disinfectants and antiseptics. By Geography, North America has a significant growth due to implementation of stringent regulations on surgical hand antiseptics, as optional by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other rigid authorities.

Some of the key players profiled in the Povidone Iodine Market include Adani Pharmachem, Ashland, BASF, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals, Glide Chem, Huaan Chemical, JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co.,Ltd, Lasa Supergenerics Limited , Nanhang Industrial, Quat Chem, R.N Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Limited, Sunflower, Thatcher, Zen Chemicals, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical Co., Ltd. and Zhongwei.

Products Covered:

• Electronic Grade

• Industrial Grade PVP-I

• Pharmaceutical Grade PVP-I

Applications Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Breeding Industry

• Food Industry

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Infection Prevention

• Instrument Sterilization

• Skin Sterilization

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Agrochemicals

• Electronics

• Paints & Coatings

• Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

