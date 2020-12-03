Smart Pigging Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. GMD predicts global smart pigging market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 5.7% over the years to come, and the cumulative revenue to reach $5.04 billion during 2019-2025 driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 68 tables and 63 figures, this 152-page report “Global Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, End-user and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

• Ultrasonic Test (UT)

• Caliper

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Crack and Leak Detection

• Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

• Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

• Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Gas

• Oil

• Chemicals

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart pigging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

3P Services GmbH & Co KG

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro Pipeline Services

Halfwave As

Intertek Group

Jamison Products LP

Lin Scan

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Penspen

Pigs Unlimited International Inc.

Pigtek Ltd

Quest Integrity Group

Romstar

Rosen Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

T.D. Williamson

