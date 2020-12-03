Home Automation Systems Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

The aggregated revenue of global home automation systems market is expected to reach $556.9 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics and automated devices in global households.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 79 figures, this 166-page report “Global Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On basis of software algorithm, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Proactive

• Behavioral

On basis of product type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• HVAC Control and Energy Management

• Security and Access Control

• Entertainment Control

• Lighting Control

• Other Controls

On basis of service type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Managed Services

• Mainstream

• Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

• Luxury

On basis of technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Wired Technology

• Wireless Communication Technologies

• Network Technologies

• Power-line Technology

• Other Technologies

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global home automation systems market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

