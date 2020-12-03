Cassava Market Report Explored in Latest Research by 2027

The proposed Cassava Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The Cassava Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Cassava Market Research include:

– Agrideco Vietnam Co., Ltd.

– American Key Food Products Inc.

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Cargill, Incorporated

– Grain Millers Inc.

– Ingredion Inc.

– Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

– Psaltry International Ltd.

– Tate and layle Plc.

– Venus Starch Suppliers

The global cassava market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, and application. On the basis of nature, the cassava market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on form, cassava market is segmented into dry and liquid. The cassava market on the basis of the application is classified into food and beverages, animal feed, and others.

Cassava belongs to the spurge family, Euphorbiaceae and it is a woody shrub native to South America . Cassava is extensively cultivated as an annual crop mostly in tropical and subtropical regions for its edible starchy tuberous root, which is a major source of carbohydrates. Cassava is basically consumed in boiled form, but most quantities are used to extract cassava starch, called tapioca, which is used for food, animal feed, and industrial purposes. After rice and maize, cassava is the third-largest source of carbohydrates. Cassava is used as a major staple food in the developing countries, and It is one of the most drought-tolerant crops, which is capable of growing on marginal soils.

The cassava market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application of cassava as food, animal feed, biofuel, in alcoholic beverage preparation, as laundry starch, and many more. With the increase of the vegan population, cassava-based dishes are widely consumed. Raw cassava provides 160 calories, 38% carbohydrates, 1% protein, and contains 25% of the daily value. Due to these nutritional properties, there is an increasing preference for casava consumption among the consumers, which is further influencing this market. Moreover, there is a growing demand for cassava flour for the preparation of snacks, confectionaries, and other ready-to-eat food items; this, in turn, is expected to drive this market. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of cassava plants, which may further impact on the growth of the cassava market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The structure of the Cassava Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Cassava Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Cassava Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

