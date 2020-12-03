Teledentistry Market 2020 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

The American TeleDentistry Association defines teledentistry as it uses electronic information, imaging, and communication technologies, such as interactive audio, video, data communications. It also stores and forwards technologies to provide and support dental care delivery, diagnosis, consultation, treatment, transfer of dental information, and education.

The teledentistry market is estimated due to growing healthcare IT developments that serve better accessibility to dental problems. Growing digitalization across the developed regions has enabled patients to seek dental care at reduced cost and time. Simultaneously, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created vital opportunities for the market players operating in the domain. Also, it is likely to help in introducing their platforms in the developing regions.

Key Players:

1. MouthWatch, LLC

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Denteractive Solutions Inc.

4. Patterson Companies, Inc. (Patterson Dental)

5. TheTeleDentists

6. Dentulu

7. Virtudent, Inc.

8. HealthTap, Inc.

9. ViDe Virtual Dental

10. e-DENTECH SAS

The “Teledentistry Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of teledentistry market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery mode, and end user. The teledentistry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in teledentistry market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The teledentistry market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. Based on delivery mode, the market is classified as on-premise, and cloud-based. And based on end user, the market is classified as patients, payers, providers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the teledentistry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The teledentistry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting teledentistry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the teledentistry market in these regions.