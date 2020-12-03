Global Solid Phase Extraction Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Solid Phase Extraction Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. Global Solid Phase Extraction Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand, competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Global Solid Phase Extraction Market scenario.

Global Solid Phase Extraction Market By Type (SPE Cartridge, SPE Disk, Others), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Environmental, Food & Beverage Industry, Biological Fluids, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Solid phase extraction is a technique used for the sample preparation through which compounds suspended or dissolved in the liquid sample are isolated from mixture of other compounds by their physical or chemical characteristics. It is widely used in the analytical laboratories for the separation and elution of the desired compounds from complex mixture. It gives highly efficient extraction of the particles with less usage of solvent and giving accurate results. It is a well-established technique widely applicable for bioanalytical tests in various industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, environmental and food and beverage industries. The growth of the solid phase extraction market is driven by the extensive usage in clinical, industrial, biological, food and beverages sample, marine industry, and others. Furthermore, the main advantage of any type of solid phase extraction is that the solution or the sample can be stored for a longer period of time without any change in its concentration or identity. Global solid phase extraction market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Players: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., WATERS, MERCK & CO.,INC., 3M, S*Pure Pte Ltd, JASCO, Phenomenex Inc., Restek Corporation, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., United Chemical Technologies, ANPEL and others.

Segmentation: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

Global solid phase extraction market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into SPE cartridge, SPE disk, others. In January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation acquires Core Medical Imaging, Inc. to expand their healthcare business in NA. It will provide medical products and services which help the company to expand their customer base and get good reputation within their customers. Additionally it will provide strengthen their medical business.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, environmental, food & beverage industry, biological fluids, others. In March 2019, The Tecan Group announced that an agreement was made for the acquisition of long term supplier for liquid handling pump. This acquisition was to help the company in vertically integrating the manufacturing particularly for precision-machined parts for its liquid handling pump portfolio. It will help in strengthening its manufacturing capacity and resulting profitable revenues.



Product Launch

In April 2018, Phenomenex Inc. launched a new product Strata-X-Drug B Plus for urine drug testing and forensic toxicology labs. This new feature of product will enable an enzyme hydrolysis to be carried out directly in the microplate well and it will also reduce transfer steps and cost. It will meet the demand of drug’s testing labs.

In January 2018, Waters Corporation launched Waters Oasis PRiME MCX Cartridges and 96-Well Plates which will remove 99% of phospholipids very quickly as compared to the traditional mixed-mode solid phase extraction (SPE) products. It will also help the scientists in analysing and improving robustness in the methodology and increase the instrument uptime.

In September 2018, Shimadzu Corporation launched three models of GCMS NX series gas chromatograph mass spectrometers which has the feature of high accuracy and high sensitivity. It will also help in improving efficiency by reducing standby time. It will also help in providing ease for maintenance.

In May 2017, Phenomenex Inc. opened a new manufacturing facility for the gas chromatography (GC) columns. It will be a 15,000-square-foot facility which will be designed and renovated specifically for the company in the location of suburb of El Dorado Hills.

In August 2016, United Chemical Technologies launched Ultra Flash Purification columns at 252nd American Chemical Society National Meeting & Exposition. The company featured its 3 distinct lines including standard silica/bonded phase columns, column stacking and ILOK format columns conducive for manual assembly. This helped the company in marketing its product to larger audience coming from all around the world.

Market Trends:

