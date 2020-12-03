Global Asthma Disease Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Asthma Disease Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. Global Asthma Disease Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand, competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Global Asthma Disease Market scenario.

Global Asthma Disease Market report provides detailed information about market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends.

Global asthma disease market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 31.37 Billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing, concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing pollution, consumption of tobacco and smoke.

Market Definition: Global Asthma Disease Market

Asthma disease is chronic inflammation disease characterized by narrowing the airways and production of excessive mucus which results in periodic or repeated attack of breathlessness and wheezing. The patient with asthma disease experience shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and others.

According to the global asthma report published in 2018, it was estimated that there were 339.00 million patients worldwide who were affected with asthma disease in the year 2016. The market growth is increased by growing asthmatic population, rising consumption of smoke, exposure to certain toxin or change in environment and introduction of novel therapies may increase the asthma disease drug market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of asthma Disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the asthma disease

Chronic consumption of tobacco and smoke

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving asthma disease drug market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for asthma disease treatment

Competitive Analysis: Global Asthma Disease Market

Global asthma disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asthma disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players: Global Asthma Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global asthma disease market are, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V (US), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Vectura Group plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received approval from the European Commission for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of severe asthma with type 2 inflammation in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment

In October 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma patient of aged 12 years and older given in combination with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma

In February 2019, Mylan N.V received the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for the Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) which is the first generic version of the GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair Diskus. This drug is used for the treatment of asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

