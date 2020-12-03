Global Pressure Guidewires Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Pressure guidewires market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population which are more prone to suffer from cardiovascular disorders.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-pressure-guidewires-market&pm

Market Definition: Global Pressure Guidewires Market

Pressure guidewires are diagnostic medical devices that are used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for the diagnosis of vessels, arteries of patients and whether there is a requirement of any surgical procedures. This product utilizes FFR (fractional flow reserve technology) to detect the blockages present in the vessels and is designed to help in the delivery of devices due to its flexible structure and support.

Global Pressure Guidewires Market By Product Type (Flat Tipped, Flexible Tipped), Technology Type (Pressure Wire, Optical Fibre), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Independent Catheterization Labs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence and adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Better effectiveness and efficient diagnostic procedures with the usage of these products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Certain restrictions associated with the FFR technology which employs usage of pressure guidewires such as instable signals from the vessels and requirement of multiple wires for multiple assessment of patient vessels; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Significantly large costs associated with these products as compared to transducers is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pressure Guidewires Market

By Product Type

Flat Tipped

Flexible Tipped

By Technology Type

Pressure Wire

Optical Fibre

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catheterization Labs

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-pressure-guidewires-market&pm

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Amayeza Abantu Bio-Medical (Pty) Ltd announced that they are exhibiting their new “3rd generation Pressure Wire X” to the interventional cardiologists and physicians. The product launched in July 2017, has the capability to enhance the navigation of lesions with the help of its fractional flow reserve pressure guidewire technology. This product will make percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures significantly easier.

In March 2016, Opsens Medical announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “OptoWire II” with the product designed to measure FFR (Fractional Flow Reserve). The product is covered with a hydrophilic coating allowing for enhancement of performance in testing circumstances. This approval will provide a significant platform to Opsens for the commercialization of their FFR product portfolio in the largest consumer market globally.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pressure Guidewires Market

Global pressure guidewires market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pressure guidewires market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pressure Guidewires Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pressure guidewires market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Opsens Medical; Abbott; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic; Amayeza Abantu Bio-Medical (Pty) Ltd; Olympus Corporation; Cook; BD; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Terumo Corporation; Merit Medical Systems; Stryker; Cardinal Health; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Teleflex Incorporated and ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-pressure-guidewires-market&pm

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global pressure guidewires market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.