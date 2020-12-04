Small-Bore Connectors Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2019 – 2029

Small-bore connectors provide a mechanism for the connection between a variety of medical devices including those with enteral and non-enteral (e.g., intravenous) applications. A small-bore connector defined as having an internal diameter of less than 8.5 mm, and AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369-1 standard describes the Luer connector as a small-bore “conical fitting with a 6% taper for syringes, needles, and certain other medical equipment.” Luer connectors have a male and a female component that are joined to form a secure, yet detachable leak-proof connection. The connection achieved by use of a push fitting (a Luer slip) or a screw-in threaded fitting (a Luer lock) that joins the male and the female tapered fittings.AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369-1 provides general requirements for Small-bore connectors for liquids and gasses in healthcare applications. It provides a framework for testing connectors of different medical applications against each other to ensure non-interconnect ability and also establishes specific misconnection testing methods. Non-enteral connectors are Small-bore connectors on devices that are not involved in enteral (through the gastrointestinal system) feeding systems. (Source: ISO)

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

To make their Small Bore Connectors Testings safer, manufacturers are producing devices with new connectors that conform to international standards. As manufacturers change to new products, they are providing interim transition connectors to facilitate the continuity of care. While the FDA encourages manufacturers to incorporate the new connector design standards for enteral devices and other future device types, the Agency does not require manufacturers to switch to the new standard design or to remove products currently in use from the market. Devices with older designs (legacy devices) may still be available on the market for patients who rely on them for their care. All these factors act as drivers in the growth of the Small Bore Connectors Testings market.

To Get the Sample Copy of Report visit @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3730

Numerous publications regarding patient injury and death from tubing and catheter misconnections indicate that reports of misconnections have increased in frequency over the past several years. Misconnections occur when a connector on a medical device performing a particular function is unintentionally or intentionally attached to a connector from another medical device that performs an entirely different function. Small-bore Luer connectors can freely connect to many different medical devices. Human factor errors coupled with widespread use of Luer connectors may promote misconnections of enteral to non-enteral devices. It acts as a restraint on the growth of the Small Bore Connectors Testing market. But to reduce the frequency of connector hazards, the FDA is collaborating with the International Organization for Standardization to develop the AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369 standards. It is giving an opportunity for companies. (Source- FDA)

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Liquid Bore Connectors

Gas Bore Connectors

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Market Overview

The Small-Bore Connectors market has witnessed a burgeoning growth due to rising healthcare demand. The market has seen increased government support and increasing R&D spending. Small-Bore Connectors market is observing a robust growth in the forecasting period. Economic conditions in the emerging countries are set to drive the global Small-Bore Connectors Market to new heights and giving rise to new opportunities. All these factors contribute to the double growth during forecasting period.

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Small-Bore Connectors market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.Europe is dominant in the Global Small-Bore Connectors mainly due to the presence of strong players in this region. Europe followed by North America and APAC regions, they both are growing at the high pace due to increasing government support for manufacturers. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less but still with significant growth.

Ask an Analyst @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3730

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Small-Bore Connectors market are Hopf A. Kunststoff-verarbeitung GmbH, CPC, Elcam Medical, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC and others. The companies are mainly focusing on the expansion and collaborations to penetrate into the new markets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Buy this report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3730

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com