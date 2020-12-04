Automotive Spur Gear Market 2019 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Industry Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2027

Automotive Spur – Gear: Introduction

Automotive spur gears are cylindrical in shape and are mounted on shafts that are parallel and coplanar. Moreover, the gear teeth are parallel to the shaft. Spur gears are commonly used in various applications as they are easy to manufacture and can be used for lower speed applications .The teeth of the spur gears are involute in profile and mesh constantly.

Spur gears are used for low speed applications due to the involute profile of the spur gear teeth, which produces radial forces while meshing and causes high stress while power transmission. Spur gears can be made of steel, cast iron, and bronze. The external spur gear has teeth from the outside or external profile, when it meshes with the other gear and rotates in the opposite direction. Spur gears are utilized in steering systems, differential systems, and several other applications such as toys and clocks.

Key drivers of Automotive Spur – Gear Market

Rise in vehicle production across the globe is estimated to boost the automotive spur gear market. Rise in demand for vehicles with smooth transmission system across the globe is likely to boost the automotive spur gear market. Diverse applications of spur gears are prompting every manufacturing industry to develop a better gear manufacturing process that fuels the production of gear with better quality, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive spur gear market.

Increase in number of small-scale and medium-scale industries that produce gears across the globe is projected to propel the automotive spur gear market. Demand for enhanced driving experience in terms of smooth gear shifting and improved acceleration in vehicles is high, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the automotive spur gear market. Plastic gears with reinforced carbon fiber technology are estimated to offer significant opportunity to key players in the global automotive spur gear market.

Asia Pacific and Europe to hold prominent share of automotive spur gear market

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a notable share of the global automotive spur gear market due to rise in the demand for vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific consist of developing countries including India and South Korea, which are home to a large number of small-scale and large scale manufacturing industries. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the automotive spur gear market in Asia Pacific.

Europe followed Asia Pacific, in terms of share of the global market, and emerged as a major market for automotive spur gear due to an increase in manufacturing facilities and urbanization in the region. Europe has presence of several advanced automated manufacturing facilities that help boost the production of spur gears in the region and subsequently, drive the automotive spur gear market in Europe.

Key players operating in automotive spur gear market

The global automotive spur gear market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive spur gear market are:

SHOWA Corporation

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

KHK Gears Co. Ltd

Cleveland Gear Company

ABA PGT Inc.

Bharat Gear

Renold Plc

Eaton Corporation

BMT International SA

Mahindra Gears

B&R Motion Gears

Samgong Gear Co. Ltd

Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market, by Material

Metallic

Steel

Cast Iron

Aluminum

Bronze

Non-Metallic

Nylon

Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market, by Application

Rack & Pinion Mechanism

Gear Motors & Pumps

Fuel Pumps

Marine Engines

Differential

Others

Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market, by Type

External Spur Gear

Internal Spur Gear

Global Automotive Spur-Gear Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

