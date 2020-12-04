Global Impact Of Covid-19 On Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market To Record Significant Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2019–2027

Global Impact Of Covid-19 On Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market To Record Significant Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2019–20275 min read
Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station: Introduction
- Robotic EV fast charging is a unit or device that helps to charge an electric vehicle. The various components for autonomous charging, including high power 360 degree connector, witness significant demand across the globe, which in turn is estimated to boost the robotic EV fast charging station market.
- Presently, charging an electric vehicle is a time-consuming process, which can be reduced considerably by utilizing a robotic EV charging station
Key Drivers of Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market
- Increasing in demand for electric vehicles across the globe is projected to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market. Increase in government investment to develop charging infrastructure, which offers significant opportunities to various vehicle manufacturers to expand their business across the globe, is estimated to further propel the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe. In March 2019, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla developed the world’s largest grid of connected batteries, which is anticipated to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe.
- Rise in demand for robotic fast charging station to reduce the time taken to charge the vehicle is likely to fuel the robotic EV fast-charging station market. Increase in vehicle connectivity and most of the robots are connected via mobile application would help to connect the vehicle while charging the vehicle, which is likely to drive the robotic EV fast-charging station market across the globe.
Europe and North America to hold prominent share of global robotic EV fast-charging station market
- Europe is projected to hold a major share of the global robotic EV fast-charging station market due to an increase in the demand for electric vehicles across the region. Stringent rules and regulations across the region regarding vehicle emission are likely to boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market in Europe. Furthermore, Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers including Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens who have major facilities that undertake research and development on charging speed and cable connector type. This is anticipated to propel the robotic EV fast-charging station market in Europe.
- Followed by Europe, North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global robotic EV fast-charging station market due to the presence of developed countries including the U.S. and Canada who have invested majorly in the development of electric charging infrastructure. Government enacted various emission norms to reduce air pollution due to existing vehicles and to boost the transport have prompted industries to develop a charging infrastructure, which is likely to further boost the robotic EV fast-charging station market in North America.
Key Players Operating in Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market
The global robotic EV fast-charging station market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global robotic EV fast-charging station market are:
- BYD Auto
- Tesla
- Siemens
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ABB Group
- VOLTERIO GmbH
- Blink Charging Co.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Charge Point Inc.
- Valent Power
- KUKA AG
- Volkswagen
- General Electric
- Eaton Corporation
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market: Research Scope
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- MPV
- SUV
- Commercial vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Connectivity
- Bluetooth
- 4G
- 5G
- Wi-Fi
- Other(Radar)
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by End-user
- Private
- Public
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Charging Level
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Component
- Sensors
- Camera
- Connectors
- Others
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Cable Connector Type
- Schuko
- CEE
- CCS
- CHdeMO
- Tesla SG
- Others(e.g. Typ1, Typ2)
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Robotic EV Fast-Charging Station Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.
Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:
- Customer Experience Maps
- Insights and Tools based on data-driven research
- Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities
- Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey
The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.
The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
