This is the worst thing to happen to the House in a couple of weeks,” Davidson’s van der Veen announced of the tria

Saturday Night Live” stars Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant portrayed senators Lindsey Graham and bearded Ted Cruz in Saturday’s cold open skit, skewering the just concluded impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

McKinnon’s Sen. Graham danced in jubilation over the acquittal that took place earlier in the day, while being interviewed on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (with Alex Moffat as host Tucker Carlson).

“The trial is over and now we can move past this and focus on some serious issues — that’s locking up Hillary and freeing beautiful Britney Spears,” said Graham.

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/hdwest-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-160921319/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/eplwest-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-160921322/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/west-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-streaming-reddit-160921325/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-streams-reddit-160921326/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/epl-2021-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-streams-reddit-160921330/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/west-brom-vs-manchester-united-soccer-live-stream-reddit-160921335/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fubo-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-tv-160921338/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-160921340/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/eplmanchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-160921341/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-fre-160921346/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-free-stream-reddit-160921347/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watchmanchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-soccerstream-reddit-160921351/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-epl-160921353/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/premierleague-west-brom-vs-man-united-live-stream-reddit-160921356/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/west-brom-vs-man-united-live-eplstream-reddit-free-160921362/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/match_thread-west-brom-vs-man-united-live-streaming-reddit-160921370/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-stream-reddit-160921372/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-west-brom-vs-man-utd-score-live-stream-reddit-160921384/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/totalsportek-west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-buffstream-reddit-160921393/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/west-brom-vs-man-utd-match-live-epl-soccer-stream-reddit-160921396/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-united-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-160921397/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-united-vs-west-brom-live-streams-reddit-for-free-160921399/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/liveman-united-vs-west-brom-live-premier-league-stream-reddit-160921402/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-160921408/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/beintv-man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-streams-free-for-reddit-160921410/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watchepl-man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-streaming-free-reddit-160921418/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hdwest-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-160921319/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/eplwest-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-160921322/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-streaming-reddit-160921325/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-streams-reddit-160921326/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/epl-2021-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-streams-reddit-160921330/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-brom-vs-manchester-united-soccer-live-stream-reddit-160921335/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fubo-west-brom-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-tv-160921338/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-160921340/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/eplmanchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-160921341/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-reddit-fre-160921346/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-free-stream-reddit-160921347/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watchmanchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-soccerstream-reddit-160921351/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-epl-160921353/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/premierleague-west-brom-vs-man-united-live-stream-reddit-160921356/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-brom-vs-man-united-live-eplstream-reddit-free-160921362/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/match_thread-west-brom-vs-man-united-live-streaming-reddit-160921370/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-stream-reddit-160921372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-west-brom-vs-man-utd-score-live-stream-reddit-160921384/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/totalsportek-west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-buffstream-reddit-160921393/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-brom-vs-man-utd-match-live-epl-soccer-stream-reddit-160921396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-united-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-160921397/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-united-vs-west-brom-live-streams-reddit-for-free-160921399/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/liveman-united-vs-west-brom-live-premier-league-stream-reddit-160921402/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-stream-reddit-160921408/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/beintv-man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-streams-free-for-reddit-160921410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watchepl-man-utd-vs-west-brom-live-streaming-free-reddit-160921418/

Kate McKinnon: Reminds us that nothing works in America in first ‘SNL’ of 2021

“The important thing is the good guys won, again,” Graham said, pulling Bryant’s Sen. Cruz into the frame.

When Moffat’s Carlson said, “Can I say, the beard is working?” Bryant’s Cruz responded: “Well, you’d be the first.”

The two senators attempted to praise Trump’s impeachment trial defense lawyers as the skit moved to replays of past missteps by the legal team.

Attorney Bruce Castor (Mikey Day) appeared on the Senate floor saying: “I want to apologize for being unprepared the last time I was here, wife brought decaf. But I promise to make it up to you now.”

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial came to an end Saturday with 57 senators voting to convict, falling short of the two-thirds margin required to find him guilty of the charge of “incitement of insurrection” in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths. Seven GOP senators broke with their party — voting along with all 48 Democrats and both independents in the body.

After the 57-43 vote, the Republicans who defied Trump explained their decision.

Richard Burr, North Carolina

“The facts are clear,” Burr said in a statement after the vote. “The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results. As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution. When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.”

Burr originally voted that the trial was unconstitutional, but said in his statement that “the Senate is an institution based on precedent, and given that the majority of the Senate voted to proceed with this trial, the question of constitutionality is now established precedent.”

He has already announced he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., walks in the Capitol as the Senate proceeds in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., in the Capitol on Saturday as the Senate proceeds for final arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Cassidy said in a succinct video statement Saturday that he had voted to convict Trump “because he is guilty.”

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” he said.

Susan Collins, Maine

Earlier this week, Collins, who won reelection in November, said she was “perplexed” by the performance of Trump attorney Bruce Castor.

“He did not seem to make any arguments at all, which was an unusual approach to take,” she said.

After she voted to acquit Trump last year at his first impeachment

He then made a string of missteps, praised the prosecution, and announced, “Crushed it,” before giving the floor to his fellow lawyer Michael van der Veen (Pete Davidson).

“This is the worst thing to happen to the House in a couple of weeks,” Davidson’s van der Veen announced of the trial. “And now the House wants to bring up witnesses over Zoom? Zoom? I can’t afford Zoom. Do you think I’m getting paid for this?”

“If you think Donald Trump saying the word ‘fight’ was a crime, I invite you to watch this tape,” said Davidson’s van Der Veen, playing clip featuring a string of movie characters saying “fight” — including Minions and Jar Jar Binks.

The final guest was Sen. Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett), who broke down about Trump admitting, “I think he’s guilty as hell. And the worst person I ever met. And I hope every city, county and state locks (him) up. Ahhh, God, that felt good. I’ve been holding that inside my neck for four years.”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/