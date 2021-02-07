Global Switchgear Monitoring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

The global switchgear monitoring market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.86% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

The global switchgear monitoring market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 2.16 billion by 2024, according to the report. The report presents a detailed, comprehensive analysis of all factors affecting the market’s movement, including an assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global switchgear monitoring market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7970

Switchgears are an electrical equipment used to control, protect, and isolate electrical equipment. They comprise components such as fuses, electrical switches, and circuit breakers. Switchgear monitoring systems can be used to monitor switchgear activity in substations and transformers. The growing investment in electrical power generation and distribution infrastructure from governments around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global switchgear monitoring market over the forecast period. As the global population has grown, the demand for power distribution infrastructure has also grown in line with the same. This has led to a growing demand for electrical equipment to protect and safeguard the electrical distribution and transmission systems. This is likely to be a major driver for the global switchgear monitoring market over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in developing countries has also emerged as a major driver for the global switchgear monitoring market over the last few years.

ALSO READ :https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/air-insulated-switchgear-market-increasing-product-demand-and-future-potential-of-the-market-2025

Increasing development of renewable energy sources is also likely to be a major driver for the global switchgear monitoring market over the forecast period. The addition of renewable energy sources in an existing power transmission and distribution network leads to a requirement of effective safeguards to protect the two different sources of energy. Mixups in the combination of renewable and conventional energy can lead to significant disturbances in the electrical network, damaging the network. This can be avoided by smart use of switchgear equipment, which helps isolate the two streams of electrical energy and thus protects the entire electrical power network.

ALSO READ :https://topsitenet.com/article/882095-switchgear-monitoring-market-2021-increasing-product-demand-and-future-potential/

Competitive Leaderboard:

Siemens

KONCAR-Electrical Engineering Institute Inc.

Trafag AG

Senseor

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fortive

Emerson

Schneider Electric

Eaton

ABB

Leading players in the global switchgear monitoring market are focused on signing contracts with utilities and industries to provide their switchgear monitoring equipment to them. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, investment in circuit protection equipment has grown by 69% over the last decade. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global switchgear monitoring market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://geeksarticle.com/?p=318688&preview=true&_preview_nonce=9df99ba924

Segmentation:

The global switchgear monitoring market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, component, end use, and region.

By type, the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into GIS and AIS.

the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into GIS and AIS. By voltage, the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into high and medium. The high voltage segment dominates the global switchgear monitoring market. High voltage switchgear equipment is majorly used for long-distance transmission of electrical power.

the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into high and medium. The high voltage segment dominates the global switchgear monitoring market. High voltage switchgear equipment is majorly used for long-distance transmission of electrical power. By component, the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into hardware, and software and services.

the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into hardware, and software and services. By end use, the global switchgear monitoring market is segmented into utilities, industrial, commercial, and others. The utilities segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing government investment in electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure. Increasing demand for circuit protection equipment in electrical grids is a major driver for the utilities segment of the global switchgear monitoring market.

ALSO READ :https://greatarticles.co.uk/?p=374870&preview=true&_preview_nonce=52898c69e4

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global switchgear monitoring market and is likely to retain the lead over the forecast period. Growing investment in electricity distribution and transmission equipment in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the switchgear monitoring market in the region. The growing investment in smart grid development in Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major driver for the switchgear monitoring market in the region over the forecast period.

Table Of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

ALSO READ :

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/