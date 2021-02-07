Global Carbonated Drinks Market (2021-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Carbonated Drinks Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Carbonated Drinks market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Carbonated Drinks industry. Growth of the overall Carbonated Drinks market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Carbonated Drinks Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Carbonated Drinks industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Carbonated Drinks market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Carbonated Drinks market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Juice Type

Fruity

Coke Type

Low-calorie Type

Other Carbonated Drinks market segmented on the basis of Application:

Third-party Online Shopping Platform

Fresh E-commerce

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Restaurant

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Carbonated Drinks The major players profiled in this report include:

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Cadbury Schweppes

Parle Agro

Postobon

Cott

Uni-President

Watsons

Tenwow

Dr Pepper

Haitai

Dydo

OKF

Perrier

Evian

Coffee Roasters

Lotte

BiotechUSA

Elixia

Wahaha

CRYSTAL LIMITED

Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage