Service Robotics Market to Observe Strong Growth to Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Service robots are engineered to assist humans and perform useful tasks on their behalf. In the current scenario, improvised in ease of use, quality, and lower operational expenses have surged worldwide acceptance of service robots. Key manufacturers are able to implement solutions using service robots to assist ageing workers and help make work safer for humans. Favourable government policies supporting the creation of service robots along with steady demand from the defense sector is predicted to stimulate the industry demand in future.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), KUKA AG (Germany), iRobot Corporation (United States), Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (United States), Parrot SA (France), GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (United States), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adept Technology, Inc. (United States) and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.(Bluefin Robotics) (United States).

Type (Personal Service Robotics, Professional Service Robotics), Application (Household Robots, Education/Entertainment Robots, Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots, Medical Robots, Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots, Logistic Robots, Others)

Market Drivers

The Growth in the Usage of Robots in Education & Research, Defense, and Rescue & Security Sectors

Increasing Demand for Mobile-Robotic Solutions in Warehouse Automation and Logistics Sector

Increasing Demand from Medical and Healthcare Sector

Market Trend

Manufacturers are Developing Technologically Advanced Service Robots Especially for Defense, Rescue and Security Verticals

Restraints

High Initial Costs and R&D Expenses

Unpredictable Performance in Untested Environments, and Lack of High Level Interfacing

Opportunities

High Penetration of Drones From Military and Non-Military Applications

The Growth in Number of Geriatric Population Will Encourage Rehabilitation of Robots

Challenges

Safe Operations While Working Alongside Humans

Longer Time to Commercialize the Robots

