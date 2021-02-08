IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2019 to USD 3.71 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Low Operational Expenses (OPEX) and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and the growth of the network infrastructure and rise in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers are the major factors driving the IMS market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Ribbon Communications (US), Samsung (South Korea), Mavenir (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), Athonet (Italy), Cirpack (France), Cisco (US), CommVerge Solutions (China), Dialogic (US), Interop Technologies (US), Italtel (Italy), Metaswitch (UK), Radisys (US), and WIT Software (Portugal).
The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.
Telecom Operator (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)
- Mobile Operators
- Fixed Operator
Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)
- Call Session Control Function (CSCF)
- Home Subscriber Server (HSS)
- Signaling Gateway (SGW)
- Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF)
- Media Resource Functions (MRF)
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights:
- The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.
- The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.
- The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.
- The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.
- Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.
