Pruritus Therapeutics Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pruritus Therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. The study covers therapeutic agents for ‘Pruritus’ – an unpleasant sensation that stimulates desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics are available in wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disruptive finding in pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that can be for could be used for pruritus treatment.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Corticosteroids
- Antihistamines
- Local Anesthetics
- Counterirritants
- Immunosuppressant
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- Others
Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Skin conditions
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Urticaria
- Others
- Internal diseases
- Nerve disorders
- Psychiatric diseases
- Irritation and allergic reactions
Pruritus Therapeutics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
