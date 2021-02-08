Liquid Paraffin Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Liquid Paraffin market is projected to grow at a rate of 1.2% by 2026, to reach USD 2.30 billion in 2026 from USD 2.09 billion in 2018, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Short-term growth till 2022 is projected to grow at a healthy pace of 0.7%. Turmoil in the physical commodity market price index along with surplus inventory stock for liquid paraffin is anticipated to decline the growth of this market during the period 2023-2026. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern for this industry along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers’ country.
The current trends of the Liquid Paraffin market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Liquid Paraffin market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Liquid Paraffin industry.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Liquid Paraffin industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Sasol Ltd, Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation, Farabi Petrochemical Company, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, CEPSA, Sonneborn, MORESCO Corporation, KDOC, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oils Refinery India, FPCC and UNICORN
Overview of the Liquid Paraffin report:
The Liquid Paraffin market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.
Reports and Data have segmented the Liquid Paraffin market on the Grade Type, Product Type, Application and Region:
By Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- C10-C13
- C11-C14
- C12-C14
- C14-C17
- C17-C20
By Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Light
- Heavy
By Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- LAB
- Chlorinated Paraffin
- Others
Liquid Paraffin market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights:
- The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.
- The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.
- The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Liquid Paraffin market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.
- The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.
- Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.
