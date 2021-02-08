Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market is expected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing number of government regulations to support organic livestock and poultry globally is a significant factor influencing market demand. Flexible rules and regulations associated with the production and packaging of organic products have led to the smooth functioning of the organic sector. For example, in Europe, the Regulation (EU) 2018/848 of May 30, 2018, governs the organic production and labeling of organic products.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Yolkshire Valley Farms Ltd, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Inglewood Properties Pty Ltd, Cargill Meat Solutions, Jaindl’s Farms LLC, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat, Butterball, LLC, Applegate Farms, LLC, Shenandoah Valley Organic, LLC and Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods. Cargill Meat Solutions is a crucial player in the organic poultry/meat farming market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global organic poultry/meat farming on the basis of poultry product, distribution type, meat type, cockerel type, turkey meat type, turkey distribution channel type, application, and region:
Poultry Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Organic Eggs
- Organic Poultry Meat
- Organic Livestock Meat
Distribution Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailing
- Retail and Departmental Stores
Poultry Meat Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Organic Free-Range Cockerel
- Organic Turkey Meat
- Other Organic Poultry
Free-Range Cockerel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- American Class
- English Class
- Australorp
- Mediterranean Class
- Asiatic Class
- Naked Neck
- Hybrid Varieties
- Others
Organic Poultry/Meat Farming market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights:
- The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.
- The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.
- The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Organic Poultry/Meat Farming market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.
- The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.
- Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
