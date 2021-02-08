Trailer Tires Market Size by Region: 2021, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Growth, Trends, Total Revenues, Future Scope, Business strategies, Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

The major players in global Trailer Tires market include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Pirelli

Continental

BKT

ATG

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Mitas

Chemchina

Triangle

Guizhou Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Xugong

Linglong

Zhongce

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

MRF

Kumho

Apollo

Nokian

Segment by Type, the Trailer Tires market is segmented into:

8 to 10 inches

12 to 15 inches

Other

Segment by Application:

Utility

Boat

Sled

ATV & motorcycle Trailers