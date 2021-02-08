Image Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the image sensor market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the image sensor market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the image sensor market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global image sensor market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the image sensor market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the image sensor market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the image sensor market by segmenting the market based on technology, array type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. By technology, the market is segmented into CMOS image sensor, CCD image sensor, and a hybrid image sensor. By array type, the market is divided into linear image sensor and area image sensor. Application wise the image sensor market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, entertainment, security surveillance, and others which include motion capture and barcode and document scanner. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global image sensor market include ABB Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Delphi Automotive LLP, Honeywell International, Inc, Raytek Corporation, c, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, and Siemens AG, among others

The report segments global image sensor market as follows:

Global Image Sensor Market: Technology Segment Analysis

CMOS image sensor

CCD image sensor

Hybrid image sensor

Global Image Sensor Market: Array Type Segment Analysis

Linear image sensor

Area image sensor

Global Image Sensor Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Security surveillance

Industrial

Entertainment

Others

Global Image Sensor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

