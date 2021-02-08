Workforce Analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the workforce analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014, 2015 and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the workforce analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the workforce analytics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the workforce analytics market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and workforce analytics type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the workforce analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein deployment and vertical segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Workforce analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, vertical and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Deployment mode segment under this study includes on premises and cloud. The vertical segment includes BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Key players profiled in the report include Visier Inc., Genpact Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Peoplefluent companies, Kronos Inc., Aquire Inc., Workday Inc., PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., Towers Watson Co., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., WorkForce Software LLC, and Tableau Software Inc. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business, and recent developments and SWOT analysis of the company.

The report segments workforce analytics market into:

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

