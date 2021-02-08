Global Chikungunya Fever Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2023

Chikungunya Fever Market – Highlights

Chikungunya fever is a mosquito borne disease. The caU.S.Ative agent is a RNA virus that belongs to the alphavirus genus of the family Togaviridae. The transmission of the disease occurs from human to human by the bites of infected female mosquitoes. Most commonly, the mosquitoes involved are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. The symptoms of the disease includes muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. There is no specific antiviral drug treatment for Chikungunya Virus. Treatment is directed primarily at relieving the symptoms. This involves use of anti-pyretics, optimal analgesics in allopathy. Moreover, ayurveda and homeopathy can be employed in the treatment procedures.

The global Chikungunya Fever Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease mostly occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. However a major outbreak in 2015 affected several countries of the region of the Americas. This is expected to boost the market growth across the globe during the forecasted period.

Chikungunya Fever Market – Segmentation

The chikungunya fever market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into ELISA based assays, serological tests, virological tests, and others. ELISA based assays is futhur segmented into IgM based ELISA and IgG ELISA. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into allopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, and others.

The allopathy segmented is sub segmented into anti-pyretics, optimal analgesics, and others. The homeopathy segment is sub segmented into pyroginum, rhus-tox, cedron, and others. The ayurveda segment is sub segmented into amrutharista, mahasudarshana churna, dhanvantaram gutika and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, research laboratories, and others.

Chikungunya Fever Market – Key Players

The key players for the chikungunya market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (U.S.A), Alere. (U.S.A), Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), altona Diagnostics (Europe), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.A), Sanat Products Ltd. (India), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited. (India), and Etubics Corporation (U.S.A).

Chikungunya Fever Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global chikungunya fever market owing to a large patient population, strong government support for research & development, and high healthcare spending. Moreover, presence of the global market leaders within the regions facilitates the market growth within the region during the forecasted period.

Europe has the second leading market in global chikungunya fever market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for chikungunya fever. On 22 September 2017, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control there were about 102 autochthonous chikungunya cases in Italy. Moreover, similar cases were reported in France. Such factors in the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with high per capita healthcare expenditures made Europe to generate high revenues for the global chikungunya fever market. Asia Pacific chikungunya fever market is majorly driven by Indian and China owing to a huge patient pool, and continuously developing healthcare sector have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa contribute the least in the growth of global chikungunya fever market. The Middle East dominates the market for The Middle East and Africa. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East market. Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic condition. However the growth of the Africa market is high due to the presence of opportunities for the development of the market.

