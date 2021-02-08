Luxury Cars Rental Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the luxury cars rental market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both Volume (000 Units) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the luxury cars rental market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the luxury cars rental market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the luxury cars rental market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the luxury cars rental market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the luxury cars rental market by segmenting the market based on luxury care type, end-users, and booking mode. All the luxury care type, end-users, and booking mode segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa with its bifurcation into major countries including U.S., Germany, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, UAE, Nigeria, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global luxury cars rental market. Key players profiled in the report include Avis Budget Group, Inc., Sixt Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Europcar, Al-Futtaim Group, Carzonrent, Localiza Rent A Car, Eco Rent A Car, and others.

The report segments the global luxury cars rental market as:

Luxury Cars Rental Market: Luxury Cars Type Segment Analysis

Compact Luxury Cars

Mid-size Luxury Cars

Full-size Luxury Cars

Luxury Crossovers Minivans

Luxury SUVs

Luxury Cars Rental Market: End-users Segment Analysis

Local usage

Airport transport

Outstation

Others (Including self-drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

Luxury Cars Rental Market: Booking Mode Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

Luxury Cars RentalMarket: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

