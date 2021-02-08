Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Share and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook 2026

The global “Drug Delivery Systems Market Share” is projected to reach USD 45.20 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions (MCCs) worldwide is expected to be the leading factor driving the growth of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectables and Others), By Device Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. MCCs refer to the existence of more than one chronic condition in an individual. According to a study published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 33% of adults around the world suffer from a combination of MCCs such as cardiovascular disease with diabetes and depression or even cancer. Precision Drug Delivery Systems can play a crucial role in managing these conditions as they are able to administer drugs at the exact location of the disease. As incidence of chronic conditions rises, the demand for these systems is likely to spike in the coming years.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Dominant Lead in the Market; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate this market share during the forecast period owing to the active adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, especially for care of the elderly populace. Besides this, increased funding for medical R&D activities is also feeding the growth of this market. In 2019, the market size in the region was at USD 10.65 billion.

In Europe, the top growth driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the presence of large pharmaceutical companies, especially in Ireland, UK, Germany, and France. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be fueled by the expanding patient pool in India and China and the spreading awareness of the advantages of Drug Delivery Systems in the region.

As per the report findings, the market value was at USD 26.08 billion in 2019. The report also offers the following information:

Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market;

Detailed assessment of the market trends, drivers, and restraints;

In-depth examination of the regional dynamics and competitive environment shaping the market; and

Careful study of all the possible market segments.

Market Opportunity

Coronavirus Pandemic to Create Multiple Opportunities in the Market

The drug delivery systems market growth is set to enter an animated period on account of the exponential spread of the COVID-19 infection. With the absence of a vaccine, healthcare professionals have been forced to rely on curative measures to alleviate the suffering of COVID-19 patients. In such dire circumstances, there is growing reliance on efficient drug delivery mechanisms to provide quick treatment for the disease. Moreover, the situation has generated several innovation opportunities for companies. For instance, in May 2020, UK-based Senzer Pharmaceuticals announced that it was working on creating inhalable targeted antivirals for COVID-19. Similar efforts are being made at the University of Texas at Austin where an innovative inhaled formulation of niclosamide is being developed to treat COVID-19 symptoms. Thus, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has renewed the interest in drug delivery research and innovation.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation :

Segmentation By Type

Inhalation

Transdermal

Injectable

Others

By Device Type

Conventional

Advanced

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Growing Investments in Innovation by Companies to Foster Healthy Competition

Commanding presence of large pharmaceutical and medical devices companies is emerging as the chief feature of competition in this market. These companies are making strategic investments in elevating their innovation capacities to bring out novel Drug Delivery Systems for patients and physicians.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: US-based Insulet Corporation released its flagship Omnipod DASH™ Insulin Management System in the Netherlands and the UK. The novel insulin delivery device is designed to provide insulin delivery non-stop for three days, removing the need for daily injections for diabetics. It also features a touchscreen for patients to manage their condition on their own.

February 2019: Finland-domiciled Orion Corporation collaborated with Propeller Health to integrate Orion’s Easyhaler® product line with Propeller’s digital therapeutics platform. The inhaler range from Orion is designed for patients suffering from COPD and asthma. The connection between the two will be enabled by a custom-built sensor which will be synched with a mobile app.

List of Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.(U.S)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(U.S)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Baxter International Inc. (S)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)(U.S)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Nemera (France)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

3M (S)

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights New Product Launch

Technological Advancements in the Drug Delivery Systems Market

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Continue…

