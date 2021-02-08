Graphene Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2022

The report comprises of forecast and analysis for the global graphene market. The study provides historic data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The entire report covers the major drivers and restraints for the graphene market along with its impact on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report also contains the detailed study of opportunities to be had in the graphene market on a global level.

The study offers a vital outlook on the graphene market by designating the market based on products, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Key products covered under this study include mono-layer bi-layer graphene, few layer graphene, graphene oxide and graphene nano platelets. Major applications covered in the study are composites, energy storage, electronics and others applications. The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Furthermore, these major regions are bifurcated into major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, and Argentina.

Some of the leading players of the global graphene market are Grafoid, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Graphene Laboratories, Inc., Graphene Square, Graphene S.A., Graphene Frontiers, SanDisk Corporation Skeleton Technologies, and Galaxy Microsystems, Ltd. among others.

This report segments the graphene market as follows:

Graphene Market: Product Analysis

Mono-Layer Bi-Layer Graphene

Few Layer Graphene

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nano Platelets

Others

Graphene Market: Application Analysis

Composites

Energy Storage

Electronics

Others

Graphene Market: Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

