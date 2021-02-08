Urgent Care Centers Market 2021 – 2026, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis

As per the Urgent Care Association of America or UCAOA, over 7500 urgent care centers are present in the U.S. alone. This will help out-patients to get immediate help, which will drive the global urgent care centers market size. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Urgent Care Centers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service Type (Disease/illness, Trauma/injury, Diagnosis/screening, Immunization/vaccination, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Segmentation of the Global Urgent Care Centers Market

By Service Type

Disease/illness

Trauma/injury

Diagnosis/screening

Immunization/vaccination

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

