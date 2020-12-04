Marine Collagen Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026

Global Marine Collagen Market: Overview

Marine collagen comes under the category of type I and type III collagen, which is mostly a form of fibrous protein derived from the scales or meat of sea fish. It is the most pure and potent form of collagen extracted especially from salmon and red snapper. Such collagen considered as a building block for flexible, durable bones, skin, and connective tissues. Marine collagen is highly environment-friendly and also sustainable as it is mostly collected from the parts of the thrown away fishes.

The global marine collagen market is mainly segmented on the basis of animal type, source type, applications, and geography. Under animal type, fish is the prominent segment comprising the market. Whereas, with respect to source type, key segments present in the global marine collagen market are bones & tendons, and skin & scales. Application wise, the key segments comprising the market are medical, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals, and others.

Global Marine Collagen Market: Key Trends

Marine collagen provides more benefit for the skin compared to type II collagen. Apart from building bone strength, such collagen also helps in improving hair, nails, and skin and stabilizes blood sugar. Through adding lean muscle mass, marine collagen boosts metabolism along with improving would healing and reducing scars. This collagen maintains brain health and reduces the chance of inflammation. Marine collage exhibits unique absorption property. Thus, this collagen provides support in absorbing phosphorus, calcium, and other minerals which are essential to improve the bone strength in elderly people. All such benefits are driving the global marine collagen market.

Furthermore, rising number of people suffering from joint pain, growing cases of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, and increasing risk of transmission diseases such as influenza virus infections which are spreading from the type II collagen sources are also fueling the growth in the global marine collagen market. Apart from these, rising demand for beauty products, increasing investments in research and development to discover more benefits of marine collagen, and growing cases of obesity and bacterial dieses also propels demand in the global marine collagen market. Marine collagen is highly bioavailable and helps in replenishing body’s lost collagen. Such collagen combats collagenase enzyme to prevent further collagen breakdown.

Global Marine Collagen Market: Regional Outlook

The global marine collagen market mainly covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is leading the global marine collagen market as the region has witnessed various awareness about healthy eating and health benefits. Growing aging population, rising cases of malnutrition, and increasing numbers of bone disease are also responsible for fueling the global marine collagen market in this region. However, rising numbers of patient suffering from various joint disorders in Asia pacific makes this region exhibit a substantially fast growth.

Global Marine Collagen Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global marine collagen market are Nitta Gelatin, Seagarden AS, Darling Ingredients, Nippi Incorporated, and Weishardt Group. Each of these companies has been broadly described in the report in terms of prime strategies, revenue gained in recent times, and growth projected to attain in forthcoming years, in terms of market shares.

Leading segments of the Global Marine Collagen market:

Source Type

Skin, scales, and muscles

Bones & tendons

Others

Animal Type

Fish

Others

Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

