It looks like we are headed for the most challenging winter weather so far this season. A new storm system will be monitored for later

We enter the weekend with some signs of encouragement, we had sunshine out in some locations late day and for the first time in nine days, we did not record even a trace of snow in Indianapolis. Small victories, we will take them.

Friday failed to reach the freezing mark as expected and the sub-freezing streak however has not snapped. As of 5:25 pm Friday we have hit 168 consecutive hours below freezing, the longest such streak in just of three years. With an outlook of sub-freezing highs expected through the weekend and all of next week we have a real chance of staying below freezing into NEXT weekend. There is no evidence we will get near the all-time record of hours spent below freezing. That stands at 880 hours set in 1977. From late December to early February, Indianapolis was below freezing for a whopping 36 days!

For the second straight year the hearts may be cold as we expect to awake to some clearing overhead and temperatures in the single-digits. Last year the low temperature dipped to 2° , and that was the COLDEST temperature of the entire winter. With a wind shift after the front passes late Saturday, bitter cold air will be tapped sending the low to 8° around sunrise and even colder in western Indiana. There recovery into the afternoon will be minimal as clouds are expected to increase again by afternoon and evening. Temperatures earlier in the week favored highs in the single digits, somethin that has only happened on two occasions but the going forecast isn’t a bargain either. Sunday’s the date of the calendar that the normal high returns to 40°. This year, we will be as much as 25-degree below the normal.

WINTER STORM WATCH

Well in advance of a potent winter storm and the potential for significant snowfall, the National Weather Service in Indianapolis along with several other offices around the Ohio Valley have issued a winter storm watch. This means that at this distance, conditions are favorable for heavy snow totals and hazardous travel conditions starting late night Sunday through Tuesday afternoon.

What we know late Friday is that there has been consistency in bringing health snowfall totals to the state especially the southern and southeastern portions of the state. The storm track is still under high scrutiny and any deviation of the track will bring a significant difference in snow totals. We do know that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is plentiful and with such cold temperatures, we will see a fluffy snow that looks to accumulate to a half-foot or more for some locations.

The outlook is for a two-part snowfall with the lead and first snows to arrive pre-dawn Monday. Accumulation is likely before the morning commute before a lull develops into the early afternoon. At the time of this post, there is a growing probability of snow exceeding 4″ in an axis from southern Missouri to central and southern Indiana with this first round.

The second and heaviest snowfall and totals at this distance moves up Monday evening/night through early Tuesday. This portion of the storm will add to early totals and could bring storm totals to exceed 6″ for some locations. We cannot reiterate that this is still a considerable distance to put specific numbers on. We will have more information through the weekend so be sure to check in for updates. A lot can and will change before the storm arrives.

It looks like we are headed for the most challenging winter weather so far this season. A new storm system will be monitored for later in the week with potential for more snowfall.

Turning colder for Valentine’s Day; winter storm to bring messy weather on Monday

Feb 13, 2021

Light flurries are possible this Saturday as a cold front approaches central Indiana. Subfreezing temperatures return today as highs reach into the mid-20s this afternoon. The average for the date is 39°, meaning temperatures are going to be more than 10 degrees below normal for mid-February.

Light snow showers will mainly fall over northern Indiana throughout the course of the day. The flurries will come to an end overnight as the front moves away from central Indiana. Winds will shift out of the northwest and the colder air will channel into the state early tomorrow morning. Valentine’s Day will have a bitter start as lows fall below 10 degrees with sub zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 1 AM and will expire at 1 PM.

