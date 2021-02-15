The New SEL-700BT Motor Bus Transfer Relay

Purpose-Built for Motor Bus Transfer

To simplify commissioning and operation, the SEL-700BT comes with built-in logic for multiple transfer methods—fast, in-phase, and residual—as well as predefined bay screens for a variety of configurations, including main-main and main-tie-main.

Integrated Protection Features

The SEL-700BT offers both transfer and protection in a single device, reducing the complexity of your motor bus system. It includes many advanced protection features, such as complete overcurrent protection, synchronism check, and rate-of-change-of-frequency controls.

Intuitive Touchscreen Interface

Equipped with a 5-inch, high-resolution touchscreen display, the SEL-700BT provides a convenient interface for configuring settings, controlling your system manually, and monitoring real-time information, such as metering data and phasor diagrams.